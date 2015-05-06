May 6 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Apr 13 to Apr 17, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
13 2,568 850 903 365 255 218
15 2,665 1,110 778 252 409 396
16 2,492 822 427 160 241 217
17 2,721 962 319 319 527 255
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,446 3,744 2,427 1,096 1,432 1,086
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
13 6,489 7,864 781 3,801 2,294 68
15 7,314 7,145 527 4,018 1,467 48
16 6,666 6,826 771 4,295 1,092 57
17 6,109 6,755 808 4,059 1,160 35
----------------------------------------------------------------
26,578 28,590 2,887 16,173 6,013 208
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
13 3,024 878 840 395 255 211
15 2,710 981 1,049 298 345 461
16 2,600 880 552 179 239 217
17 2,702 703 537 354 283 257
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,036 3,442 2,978 1,226 1,122 1,146
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Apr
13 6,207 9,122 853 3,748 1,836 62
15 6,974 9,074 577 3,997 1,533 48
16 6,643 8,466 775 4,267 1,173 59
17 6,175 8,577 742 4,290 1,347 35
----------------------------------------------------------------
25,999 35,239 2,947 16,302 5,889 204
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6425 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
(14.04.2015 being a holiday on account of Dr. Baba Saheb
Ambedkar's Birthday/Tamil New Year's Day/Baisakhi/Biju
Festival/Bohag Bihu)