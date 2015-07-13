Jul 13 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jun 22 to Jun 26, 2015 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 22 2,283 1,479 646 245 156 206 23 2,317 1,153 474 280 407 249 24 1,988 1,154 501 342 610 523 25 2,732 1,071 533 141 558 575 26 3,721 1,615 1,399 173 460 579 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,041 6,472 3,553 1,181 2,191 2,132 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 22 7,734 7,322 1,035 2,593 1,320 148 23 7,123 7,276 1,125 3,721 1,726 110 24 6,744 5,719 752 4,069 1,306 98 25 5,848 7,053 1,730 3,220 2,014 132 26 8,753 7,724 1,539 2,912 2,015 116 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 36,202 35,094 6,181 16,515 8,381 604 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 22 2,634 1,562 575 252 159 203 23 2,521 1,056 776 289 411 232 24 2,348 1,148 484 359 575 540 25 2,489 1,075 445 147 590 548 26 2,992 2,131 1,223 177 461 589 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,984 6,972 3,503 1,224 2,196 2,112 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 22 8,357 7,462 967 2,581 1,208 150 23 6,993 8,171 1,126 3,728 1,792 108 24 7,150 6,507 617 4,036 1,245 97 25 6,348 6,444 1,373 3,209 2,089 125 26 8,769 7,629 1,521 2,833 2,080 114 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 37,617 36,213 5,604 16,387 8,414 594 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3793 rupees source RBI reference rate .