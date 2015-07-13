Jul 13 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 22 to Jun 26, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
22 2,283 1,479 646 245 156 206
23 2,317 1,153 474 280 407 249
24 1,988 1,154 501 342 610 523
25 2,732 1,071 533 141 558 575
26 3,721 1,615 1,399 173 460 579
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,041 6,472 3,553 1,181 2,191 2,132
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
22 7,734 7,322 1,035 2,593 1,320 148
23 7,123 7,276 1,125 3,721 1,726 110
24 6,744 5,719 752 4,069 1,306 98
25 5,848 7,053 1,730 3,220 2,014 132
26 8,753 7,724 1,539 2,912 2,015 116
----------------------------------------------------------------
36,202 35,094 6,181 16,515 8,381 604
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
22 2,634 1,562 575 252 159 203
23 2,521 1,056 776 289 411 232
24 2,348 1,148 484 359 575 540
25 2,489 1,075 445 147 590 548
26 2,992 2,131 1,223 177 461 589
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,984 6,972 3,503 1,224 2,196 2,112
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
22 8,357 7,462 967 2,581 1,208 150
23 6,993 8,171 1,126 3,728 1,792 108
24 7,150 6,507 617 4,036 1,245 97
25 6,348 6,444 1,373 3,209 2,089 125
26 8,769 7,629 1,521 2,833 2,080 114
----------------------------------------------------------------
37,617 36,213 5,604 16,387 8,414 594
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3793 rupees source RBI reference rate
