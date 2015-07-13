Jul 13 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jun 29 to Jul 03, 2015 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun/Jul 29 3,126 1,651 1,522 341 964 1,074 30 4,271 2,312 1,502 359 492 660 01 2,140 654 263 308 326 280 02 1,968 876 425 177 255 247 03 2,001 1,106 402 231 205 205 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,506 6,599 4,114 1,416 2,242 2,466 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun/Jul 29 8,411 7,505 354 5,325 2,334 112 30 9,254 7,727 246 4,299 2,112 159 01 5,712 6,109 344 3,185 1,054 44 02 5,443 6,054 609 2,450 758 120 03 5,621 6,071 444 2,140 903 77 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 34,441 33,466 1,997 17,399 7,161 512 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun/Jul 29 3,103 2,304 1,094 371 936 1,120 30 3,502 2,262 2,519 373 506 650 01 2,373 956 429 319 329 279 02 1,847 839 442 194 267 249 03 2,072 1,062 558 241 204 191 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,897 7,423 5,042 1,498 2,242 2,489 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun/Jul 29 8,134 7,773 445 5,187 2,296 120 30 9,096 9,952 469 4,275 2,269 159 01 5,486 7,401 304 3,182 1,092 44 02 5,484 6,730 429 2,420 794 120 03 5,514 7,939 505 2,115 945 77 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 33,714 39,795 2,152 17,179 7,396 520 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3793 rupees source RBI reference rate .