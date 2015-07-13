Jul 13 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 29 to Jul 03, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun/Jul
29 3,126 1,651 1,522 341 964 1,074
30 4,271 2,312 1,502 359 492 660
01 2,140 654 263 308 326 280
02 1,968 876 425 177 255 247
03 2,001 1,106 402 231 205 205
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,506 6,599 4,114 1,416 2,242 2,466
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun/Jul
29 8,411 7,505 354 5,325 2,334 112
30 9,254 7,727 246 4,299 2,112 159
01 5,712 6,109 344 3,185 1,054 44
02 5,443 6,054 609 2,450 758 120
03 5,621 6,071 444 2,140 903 77
----------------------------------------------------------------
34,441 33,466 1,997 17,399 7,161 512
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun/Jul
29 3,103 2,304 1,094 371 936 1,120
30 3,502 2,262 2,519 373 506 650
01 2,373 956 429 319 329 279
02 1,847 839 442 194 267 249
03 2,072 1,062 558 241 204 191
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,897 7,423 5,042 1,498 2,242 2,489
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun/Jul
29 8,134 7,773 445 5,187 2,296 120
30 9,096 9,952 469 4,275 2,269 159
01 5,486 7,401 304 3,182 1,092 44
02 5,484 6,730 429 2,420 794 120
03 5,514 7,939 505 2,115 945 77
----------------------------------------------------------------
33,714 39,795 2,152 17,179 7,396 520
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3793 rupees source RBI reference rate
.