Jul 17 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jul 06 to Jul 10, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
06 1,916 2,059 359 342 351 242
07 2,114 1,166 622 214 396 340
08 2,036 950 1,539 278 404 411
09 2,599 728 347 160 332 308
10 2,291 2,327 435 204 342 315
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,956 7,230 3,302 1,198 1,825 1,616
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
06 6,939 5,083 459 3,339 1,675 83
07 7,390 7,731 1,063 4,247 1,122 79
08 7,516 5,826 688 3,909 1,029 41
09 6,218 7,309 860 3,299 1,028 74
10 7,456 6,852 728 3,477 881 101
----------------------------------------------------------------
35,519 32,801 3,798 18,271 5,735 378
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
06 1,841 2,075 360 335 361 243
07 1,720 1,055 713 217 394 348
08 1,908 1,113 1,780 305 409 412
09 2,148 1,073 502 163 341 303
10 2,196 1,310 1,653 205 335 315
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,813 6,626 5,008 1,225 1,840 1,621
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
06 6,873 6,822 511 3,340 1,814 83
07 7,302 9,255 1,715 4,245 1,135 79
08 7,388 7,475 638 3,885 948 40
09 6,182 8,156 973 3,282 963 70
10 7,299 7,071 908 3,499 813 92
----------------------------------------------------------------
35,044 38,779 4,745 18,251 5,673 364
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4955 rupees source RBI reference rate
.