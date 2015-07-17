Jul 17 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jul 06 to Jul 10, 2015 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 06 1,916 2,059 359 342 351 242 07 2,114 1,166 622 214 396 340 08 2,036 950 1,539 278 404 411 09 2,599 728 347 160 332 308 10 2,291 2,327 435 204 342 315 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,956 7,230 3,302 1,198 1,825 1,616 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 06 6,939 5,083 459 3,339 1,675 83 07 7,390 7,731 1,063 4,247 1,122 79 08 7,516 5,826 688 3,909 1,029 41 09 6,218 7,309 860 3,299 1,028 74 10 7,456 6,852 728 3,477 881 101 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 35,519 32,801 3,798 18,271 5,735 378 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 06 1,841 2,075 360 335 361 243 07 1,720 1,055 713 217 394 348 08 1,908 1,113 1,780 305 409 412 09 2,148 1,073 502 163 341 303 10 2,196 1,310 1,653 205 335 315 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 9,813 6,626 5,008 1,225 1,840 1,621 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 06 6,873 6,822 511 3,340 1,814 83 07 7,302 9,255 1,715 4,245 1,135 79 08 7,388 7,475 638 3,885 948 40 09 6,182 8,156 973 3,282 963 70 10 7,299 7,071 908 3,499 813 92 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 35,044 38,779 4,745 18,251 5,673 364 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4955 rupees source RBI reference rate .