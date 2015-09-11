Sep 11 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Aug 31 to Sep 04, 2015 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Aug/Sep
31 3,198 1,667 3,317 357 445 356
01 2,974 772 1,042 293 442 470
02 1,821 1,167 970 255 157 147
03 2,160 595 552 181 201 147
04 2,085 792 1,017 379 295 347
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,238 4,993 6,898 1,465 1,540 1,467
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Aug/Sep
31 9,585 6,991 730 2,921 1,903 63
01 10,174 5,504 267 4,852 1,413 17
02 9,637 5,729 336 3,247 1,076 27
03 6,839 4,664 733 2,823 1,463 166
04 8,725 4,356 659 3,627 1,065 36
----------------------------------------------------------------
44,960 27,244 2,725 17,470 6,920 309
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Aug/Sep
31 2,894 1,991 2,463 356 444 365
01 2,512 1,357 629 294 428 473
02 1,972 1,616 463 256 152 148
03 1,950 973 301 183 177 148
04 2,240 1,395 636 381 298 348
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,568 7,332 4,492 1,470 1,499 1,482
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Aug/Sep
31 9,248 8,336 1,237 2,904 1,868 72
01 9,970 7,188 456 4,862 1,462 11
02 9,519 6,865 674 3,232 1,001 34
03 6,772 5,666 897 2,807 968 172
04 8,373 5,543 839 3,641 1,066 28
----------------------------------------------------------------
43,882 33,598 4,103 17,446 6,365 317
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3866 rupees source RBI reference rate
.