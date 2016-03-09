Mar 9 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 22 to Feb 26, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
22 2,979 582 660 237 395 263
23 2,583 548 574 155 208 180
24 2,769 735 704 190 206 263
25 3,084 1,140 1,982 145 337 298
26 3,213 2,625 1,481 183 362 252
----------------------------------------------------------------
14,628 5,630 5,401 910 1,508 1,256
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
22 8,190 6,975 965 3,930 1,924 75
23 7,436 8,149 705 4,062 862 69
24 6,216 6,665 1,059 5,547 1,772 345
25 8,507 9,123 907 3,656 1,544 277
26 6,903 8,038 460 2,635 2,996 226
----------------------------------------------------------------
37,252 38,950 4,096 19,830 9,098 992
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
22 3,036 1,415 464 240 390 262
23 2,568 1,972 448 131 195 182
24 2,585 1,532 628 191 201 259
25 2,734 3,222 1,288 147 280 353
26 3,353 3,058 1,614 183 355 250
----------------------------------------------------------------
14,276 11,199 4,442 892 1,421 1,306
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
22 7,605 8,532 520 3,914 1,801 75
23 6,581 9,673 486 4,056 879 69
24 6,099 8,959 1,015 5,553 1,735 346
25 7,925 11,105 472 3,658 1,631 278
26 6,319 10,833 721 2,632 2,973 226
----------------------------------------------------------------
34,529 49,102 3,214 19,813 9,019 994
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.3380 rupees source RBI reference rate
.