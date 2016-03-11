Mar 11 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 29 to Mar 04, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb/Mar
29 3,330 1,570 2,364 298 318 394
01 3,615 1,008 1,486 122 154 170
02 2,860 1,013 1,084 167 230 204
03 2,576 1,037 1,180 78 203 473
04 2,347 1,464 1,112 138 156 128
----------------------------------------------------------------
14,728 6,092 7,226 803 1,061 1,369
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb/Mar
29 10,136 7,664 291 4,017 2,846 128
01 8,945 10,596 398 4,053 2,347 68
02 8,673 10,252 691 3,337 2,133 43
03 7,834 7,670 1,121 4,374 1,880 42
04 8,686 6,191 1,003 3,462 1,487 66
----------------------------------------------------------------
44,274 42,373 3,504 19,243 10,693 347
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb/Mar
29 3,874 1,926 2,596 287 310 399
01 3,932 2,110 911 120 147 186
02 2,490 1,901 802 165 206 204
03 2,821 1,595 802 91 200 473
04 2,233 1,746 1,018 138 146 128
----------------------------------------------------------------
15,350 9,278 6,129 801 1,009 1,390
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb/Mar
29 9,857 10,220 740 4,027 2,893 129
01 8,789 12,766 518 4,014 2,553 71
02 8,268 13,048 1,504 3,343 2,060 45
03 7,760 10,746 884 4,384 2,116 45
04 8,462 8,389 1,417 3,485 1,423 58
----------------------------------------------------------------
43,136 55,169 5,063 19,253 11,045 348
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0868 rupees source RBI reference rate
.