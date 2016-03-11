Jack Ma's buy-and-pay supremacy looks less certain

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - WeChat is eating into the foundation of Jack Ma's empire. The billionaire controls Alibaba and Ant Financial, China's dominant e-commerce and payments outfits, together worth more than $350 billion. But users are increasingly turning to Tencent's all-in-one mobile messaging platform to pay and shop for things. The trend is a threat to Ma's behemoth.