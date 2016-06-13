Jun 13 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from May 30 to Jun 03, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
30 1,397 853 950 138 379 181
31 3,612 1,777 3,758 176 358 360
01 4,392 943 594 150 156 163
02 2,672 959 563 75 121 126
03 3,038 891 469 184 213 224
----------------------------------------------------------------
15,111 5,423 6,334 723 1,227 1,054
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
30 5,652 4,178 410 2,286 1,162 34
31 9,202 8,571 377 3,096 1,754 87
01 10,489 11,789 646 3,094 749 152
02 7,401 9,015 635 2,202 1,803 46
03 7,717 8,415 621 3,252 1,833 57
----------------------------------------------------------------
40,461 41,968 2,689 13,930 7,301 376
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
30 1,164 1,157 1,026 132 292 241
31 3,322 2,352 3,608 159 358 369
01 2,350 1,435 669 150 162 165
02 2,357 1,200 528 88 106 130
03 2,978 1,234 435 194 364 223
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,171 7,378 6,266 723 1,282 1,128
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
30 5,674 4,505 501 2,311 1,169 33
31 9,013 12,448 1,093 3,093 1,971 86
01 10,260 16,595 918 3,039 1,045 156
02 7,281 13,051 665 2,155 1,985 45
03 7,386 12,146 936 3,079 1,808 60
----------------------------------------------------------------
39,614 58,745 4,113 13,677 7,978 380
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7948 rupees source RBI reference rate
.