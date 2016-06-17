Jun 17 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 06 to Jun 10, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
06 3,329 575 635 209 309 334
07 2,489 979 667 133 196 190
08 1,967 862 558 154 153 130
09 2,082 778 839 73 280 273
10 1,979 1,700 645 135 219 278
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,846 4,894 3,344 704 1,157 1,205
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
06 7,332 7,605 372 3,815 1,209 51
07 7,292 8,806 417 2,220 1,894 50
08 7,204 7,948 367 2,565 1,450 21
09 7,290 7,459 551 2,562 1,382 98
10 7,324 6,071 192 2,238 1,698 79
----------------------------------------------------------------
36,442 37,889 1,899 13,400 7,633 299
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
06 2,344 1,882 587 214 480 334
07 2,185 1,393 612 143 189 188
08 1,744 1,026 339 156 183 130
09 1,955 1,356 420 74 369 223
10 2,138 1,196 1,530 130 227 276
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,366 6,853 3,488 717 1,448 1,151
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
06 6,939 12,735 610 3,655 1,129 50
07 7,634 13,397 735 2,161 1,915 54
08 7,665 10,162 660 2,496 1,396 25
09 7,306 11,280 624 2,536 1,369 98
10 6,964 9,410 291 2,213 1,638 79
----------------------------------------------------------------
36,508 56,984 2,920 13,061 7,447 306
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.1682 rupees source RBI reference rate
.