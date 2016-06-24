Jun 24 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 13 to Jun 17, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
13 2,172 1,263 974 170 210 244
14 2,283 1,242 621 276 276 343
15 2,068 1,051 1,054 267 177 237
16 1,785 757 810 175 231 198
17 2,226 838 1,156 160 258 301
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,534 5,151 4,615 1,048 1,152 1,323
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
13 7,069 7,039 180 2,488 1,152 37
14 7,344 7,972 425 4,266 1,571 221
15 7,308 7,704 227 2,856 1,039 53
16 7,138 7,220 188 4,177 1,253 192
17 6,971 7,676 325 2,591 1,258 97
----------------------------------------------------------------
35,830 37,611 1,345 16,378 6,273 600
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
13 2,327 2,122 331 175 268 293
14 2,033 1,514 328 281 450 345
15 2,365 1,536 457 267 178 232
16 1,880 1,237 241 206 197 193
17 2,154 1,593 451 163 254 303
----------------------------------------------------------------
10,759 8,002 1,808 1,092 1,347 1,366
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
13 7,559 9,640 170 2,378 1,120 37
14 7,061 11,286 403 4,089 1,638 221
15 6,971 10,767 316 2,842 978 53
16 6,805 8,528 166 4,190 1,285 192
17 6,746 9,645 425 2,593 1,237 97
----------------------------------------------------------------
35,142 49,866 1,480 16,092 6,258 600
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0144 rupees source RBI reference rate
.