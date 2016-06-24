Jun 24 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jun 13 to Jun 17, 2016 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 13 2,172 1,263 974 170 210 244 14 2,283 1,242 621 276 276 343 15 2,068 1,051 1,054 267 177 237 16 1,785 757 810 175 231 198 17 2,226 838 1,156 160 258 301 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,534 5,151 4,615 1,048 1,152 1,323 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 13 7,069 7,039 180 2,488 1,152 37 14 7,344 7,972 425 4,266 1,571 221 15 7,308 7,704 227 2,856 1,039 53 16 7,138 7,220 188 4,177 1,253 192 17 6,971 7,676 325 2,591 1,258 97 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 35,830 37,611 1,345 16,378 6,273 600 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 13 2,327 2,122 331 175 268 293 14 2,033 1,514 328 281 450 345 15 2,365 1,536 457 267 178 232 16 1,880 1,237 241 206 197 193 17 2,154 1,593 451 163 254 303 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10,759 8,002 1,808 1,092 1,347 1,366 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 13 7,559 9,640 170 2,378 1,120 37 14 7,061 11,286 403 4,089 1,638 221 15 6,971 10,767 316 2,842 978 53 16 6,805 8,528 166 4,190 1,285 192 17 6,746 9,645 425 2,593 1,237 97 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 35,142 49,866 1,480 16,092 6,258 600 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 68.0144 rupees source RBI reference rate .