Jul 4 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 20 to Jun 24, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
20 2,405 2,777 1,016 198 206 202
21 3,089 1,548 550 178 103 110
22 3,878 990 808 150 164 183
23 2,577 2,057 616 148 227 235
24 2,552 2,642 812 194 821 730
----------------------------------------------------------------
14,501 10,014 3,802 868 1,521 1,460
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
20 9,454 6,248 425 3,182 1,446 272
21 10,146 7,025 690 3,284 1,971 63
22 7,899 6,818 596 2,518 1,592 58
23 7,540 7,359 838 3,112 2,274 271
24 10,671 6,988 885 4,817 1,281 130
----------------------------------------------------------------
45,710 34,438 3,434 16,913 8,564 794
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
20 2,647 2,358 797 203 202 194
21 2,600 2,148 451 182 327 108
22 3,597 1,712 381 258 212 145
23 2,271 1,715 742 174 203 235
24 2,479 2,542 986 197 828 737
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,594 10,475 3,357 1,014 1,772 1,419
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
20 9,063 8,708 870 3,150 1,473 275
21 9,725 7,797 544 3,043 1,972 64
22 7,650 7,936 703 2,344 1,648 60
23 7,391 8,832 921 3,097 2,253 246
24 10,114 7,687 1,009 4,780 1,209 104
----------------------------------------------------------------
43,943 40,960 4,047 16,414 8,555 749
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4410 rupees source RBI reference rate
.