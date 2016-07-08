Jul 8 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 27 to Jul 01, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun/Jul
27 3,173 1,192 1,173 266 357 229
28 3,319 1,520 1,952 295 402 611
29 3,572 2,027 1,411 154 694 772
30 4,018 2,354 5,170 123 615 588
01 3,256 702 703 135 139 185
----------------------------------------------------------------
17,338 7,795 10,409 973 2,207 2,385
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun/Jul
27 9,481 6,206 994 3,331 1,953 145
28 9,511 7,455 725 4,857 3,351 83
29 10,282 8,751 444 2,643 2,972 142
30 10,378 7,951 722 3,432 2,872 80
01 7,716 8,397 526 3,109 1,331 75
----------------------------------------------------------------
47,368 38,760 3,411 17,372 12,479 525
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun/Jul
27 2,754 2,548 455 270 469 228
28 3,045 3,068 1,181 297 427 582
29 3,195 2,058 2,023 159 719 746
30 3,452 2,437 5,377 123 579 628
01 2,769 1,599 560 134 197 185
----------------------------------------------------------------
15,215 11,710 9,596 983 2,391 2,369
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun/Jul
27 9,388 7,573 1,091 3,086 1,943 145
28 9,568 9,373 882 4,787 3,204 81
29 9,899 12,035 451 2,641 3,163 143
30 10,655 12,867 678 3,409 2,912 82
01 7,767 11,628 384 3,061 1,258 75
----------------------------------------------------------------
47,277 53,476 3,486 16,984 12,480 526
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4972 rupees source RBI reference rate
.