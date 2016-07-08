Jul 8 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jun 27 to Jul 01, 2016 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun/Jul 27 3,173 1,192 1,173 266 357 229 28 3,319 1,520 1,952 295 402 611 29 3,572 2,027 1,411 154 694 772 30 4,018 2,354 5,170 123 615 588 01 3,256 702 703 135 139 185 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 17,338 7,795 10,409 973 2,207 2,385 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun/Jul 27 9,481 6,206 994 3,331 1,953 145 28 9,511 7,455 725 4,857 3,351 83 29 10,282 8,751 444 2,643 2,972 142 30 10,378 7,951 722 3,432 2,872 80 01 7,716 8,397 526 3,109 1,331 75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 47,368 38,760 3,411 17,372 12,479 525 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun/Jul 27 2,754 2,548 455 270 469 228 28 3,045 3,068 1,181 297 427 582 29 3,195 2,058 2,023 159 719 746 30 3,452 2,437 5,377 123 579 628 01 2,769 1,599 560 134 197 185 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 15,215 11,710 9,596 983 2,391 2,369 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun/Jul 27 9,388 7,573 1,091 3,086 1,943 145 28 9,568 9,373 882 4,787 3,204 81 29 9,899 12,035 451 2,641 3,163 143 30 10,655 12,867 678 3,409 2,912 82 01 7,767 11,628 384 3,061 1,258 75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 47,277 53,476 3,486 16,984 12,480 526 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 67.4972 rupees source RBI reference rate .