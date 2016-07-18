Jul 18 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jul 04 to Jul 08, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
04 1,531 676 675 171 206 229
05 2,881 1,219 905 201 209 327
07 1,952 699 885 140 371 324
08 2,893 799 1,565 291 288 283
----------------------------------------------------------------
9,257 3,393 4,030 803 1,074 1,163
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
04 5,628 3,434 907 2,297 810 394
05 6,528 7,160 456 3,169 3,014 64
07 6,197 5,891 403 2,957 1,972 78
08 6,218 6,260 279 2,361 1,050 26
----------------------------------------------------------------
24,571 22,745 2,045 10,784 6,846 562
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
04 1,165 1,542 387 172 204 203
05 3,248 1,995 271 198 239 325
07 2,018 1,291 398 174 329 331
08 2,537 1,115 1,718 296 244 369
----------------------------------------------------------------
8,968 5,943 2,774 840 1,016 1,228
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
04 5,821 3,300 861 2,326 874 395
05 6,263 11,451 514 3,133 2,924 64
07 6,125 11,224 300 2,866 1,999 78
08 6,023 11,601 383 2,302 955 26
----------------------------------------------------------------
24,232 37,576 2,058 10,627 6,752 563
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0655 rupees source RBI reference rate
.
NOTE: (06.07.2016 being a holiday on account of Ramzan Id
(Id-ul-Fitr)/Ratha Yatra)