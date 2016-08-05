Aug 5 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jul 25 to Jul 29, 2016 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 25 2,022 1,234 1,216 196 223 368 26 2,672 766 552 189 236 231 27 3,299 1,443 1,112 198 243 242 28 2,672 958 750 73 292 255 29 2,557 1,789 867 191 312 346 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,222 6,190 4,497 847 1,306 1,442 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 25 6,818 5,673 133 2,747 1,520 81 26 6,542 4,711 240 4,045 1,726 60 27 7,415 7,335 430 3,112 3,206 203 28 6,701 7,180 195 2,891 2,222 125 29 6,602 5,831 542 2,612 1,722 175 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 34,078 30,730 1,540 15,407 10,396 644 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 25 2,506 1,660 603 200 375 212 26 2,231 1,103 368 197 374 230 27 2,640 1,919 1,260 200 220 266 28 2,508 1,392 776 75 304 294 29 2,073 1,167 2,060 210 313 344 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,958 7,241 5,067 882 1,586 1,346 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 25 6,608 6,192 185 2,481 1,769 81 26 6,362 6,550 358 3,910 1,712 59 27 7,312 7,888 850 3,118 3,392 208 28 6,735 9,601 404 2,895 2,124 125 29 6,011 9,208 1,114 2,584 1,681 175 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 33,028 39,439 2,911 14,988 10,678 648 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8141 rupees source RBI reference rate .