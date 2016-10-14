Oct 14 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Oct 03 to Oct 07, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
03 1,904 711 483 168 239 211
04 2,273 861 764 182 338 245
05 2,268 674 502 216 355 385
06 2,105 737 489 107 279 283
07 2,741 1,363 759 266 443 423
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,291 4,346 2,997 939 1,654 1,547
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
03 7,895 10,275 148 2,897 2,501 39
04 8,642 9,056 155 4,258 3,099 89
05 6,488 9,046 491 3,684 3,339 60
06 5,745 9,874 1,183 3,804 1,846 413
07 8,120 8,044 412 3,506 816 108
----------------------------------------------------------------
36,890 46,295 2,389 18,149 11,601 709
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
03 2,856 854 316 182 268 213
04 2,204 1,169 521 190 630 244
05 2,793 883 282 216 372 455
06 2,264 1,152 350 106 318 283
07 3,104 1,340 709 275 475 424
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,221 5,398 2,178 969 2,063 1,619
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
03 7,719 14,426 371 2,867 2,415 43
04 8,500 11,854 253 4,162 3,160 92
05 6,322 12,518 330 3,629 3,390 64
06 5,531 14,253 1,002 3,789 1,865 413
07 7,925 12,527 499 3,518 822 111
----------------------------------------------------------------
35,997 65,578 2,455 17,965 11,652 723
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8481 rupees source RBI reference rate
