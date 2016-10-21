Oct 21 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Oct 10 to Oct 14, 2016 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 10 1,430 551 169 307 249 211 13 3,698 2,098 877 297 482 462 14 2,819 1,759 682 246 266 248 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 7,947 4,408 1,728 850 997 921 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 10 4,297 2,706 727 2,603 1,246 58 13 9,726 6,951 329 4,474 1,973 144 14 8,468 7,559 275 3,557 2,015 116 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22,491 17,216 1,331 10,634 5,234 318 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 10 1,385 704 252 331 415 211 13 4,261 2,257 618 315 509 497 14 2,675 1,240 1,647 252 308 221 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 8,321 4,201 2,517 898 1,232 929 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 10 4,469 3,208 704 2,355 1,207 58 13 9,468 11,199 246 4,375 2,081 153 14 8,302 10,938 297 3,565 2,113 108 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22,239 25,345 1,247 10,295 5,401 319 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7411 rupees source RBI reference rate . NOTE:11.10.2016 and 12.10.2016 being holidays on account of Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Durga Puja and Moharram/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Ashoora respectively