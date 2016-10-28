Oct 28 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Oct 17 to Oct 21, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
17 2,539 893 895 206 199 216
18 2,303 987 320 169 229 308
19 2,094 742 642 134 188 158
20 2,198 917 358 98 230 243
21 2,419 1,118 617 174 136 157
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,553 4,657 2,832 781 982 1,082
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
17 8,441 6,746 221 3,290 1,623 49
18 8,378 7,568 725 3,329 951 58
19 7,845 9,896 1,804 2,903 1,220 38
20 7,235 9,816 946 3,080 1,037 125
21 7,524 7,089 773 3,169 1,012 65
----------------------------------------------------------------
39,423 41,115 4,469 15,771 5,843 335
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
17 2,845 1,411 369 229 194 215
18 2,629 1,005 735 178 226 311
19 2,308 1,168 384 142 201 159
20 2,493 1,020 404 106 233 245
21 2,644 1,002 564 174 180 157
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,919 5,606 2,456 829 1,034 1,087
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
17 8,287 10,541 252 3,229 1,726 50
18 8,036 10,812 926 3,313 929 75
19 7,613 12,506 1,828 2,892 1,200 45
20 7,036 12,727 923 3,065 1,075 110
21 7,537 9,977 725 3,151 950 63
----------------------------------------------------------------
38,509 56,563 4,654 15,650 5,880 343
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8566 rupees source RBI reference rate
.