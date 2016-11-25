Nov 25 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Oct 24 to Oct 28, 2016 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
24 2,680 772 402 262 266 188
25 2,579 1,011 734 204 304 308
26 3,742 2,323 1,585 191 391 503
27 3,501 1,279 893 105 345 370
28 3,399 1,515 1,158 210 348 340
----------------------------------------------------------------
15,901 6,900 4,772 972 1,654 1,709
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
24 6,020 7,190 893 2,632 1,580 101
25 6,742 8,162 717 3,593 1,911 70
26 8,154 8,703 453 3,438 2,083 83
27 7,119 9,398 777 3,625 2,094 137
28 6,901 9,912 886 3,072 1,832 139
----------------------------------------------------------------
34,936 43,365 3,726 16,360 9,500 530
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
24 2,930 869 353 270 256 166
25 2,207 976 912 206 293 310
26 3,614 2,004 1,488 200 450 450
27 2,978 1,565 837 108 377 371
28 2,823 1,320 1,358 211 515 280
----------------------------------------------------------------
14,552 6,734 4,948 995 1,891 1,577
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
24 6,001 9,308 866 2,571 1,552 103
25 6,421 10,355 665 3,576 1,907 68
26 7,775 10,406 735 3,414 2,054 86
27 6,654 11,710 1,081 3,578 1,986 117
28 6,563 12,253 876 2,973 1,878 131
----------------------------------------------------------------
33,414 54,032 4,223 16,112 9,377 505
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 68.4626 rupees source RBI reference rate
.