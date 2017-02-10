Feb 10 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jan 30 to Feb 03, 2017 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jan/Feb
30 3,086 1,586 1,372 168 496 476
31 3,494 2,287 1,758 264 485 572
01 2,225 731 705 174 398 309
02 2,193 1,131 614 162 294 266
03 2,606 765 769 202 269 216
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,604 6,500 5,218 970 1,942 1,839
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jan/Feb
30 8,744 6,047 741 3,282 2,275 92
31 11,440 6,754 698 4,699 3,003 218
01 9,623 6,505 800 3,082 1,563 68
02 9,726 6,048 1,485 3,540 879 80
03 8,738 4,916 689 2,452 1,320 202
----------------------------------------------------------------
48,271 30,270 4,413 17,055 9,040 660
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jan/Feb
30 3,153 1,594 1,333 224 495 476
31 3,525 2,297 2,259 272 507 584
01 2,375 1,478 570 166 540 303
02 2,300 1,550 464 202 372 265
03 2,567 1,323 362 212 318 196
----------------------------------------------------------------
13,920 8,242 4,988 1,076 2,232 1,824
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jan/Feb
30 8,393 6,687 906 3,223 2,198 94
31 11,078 7,816 1,027 5,022 2,998 236
01 9,621 6,801 623 2,983 1,579 67
02 9,454 6,155 1,561 3,377 834 67
03 8,588 4,723 781 2,404 1,268 200
----------------------------------------------------------------
47,134 32,182 4,898 17,009 8,877 664
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9367 rupees source RBI reference rate
.