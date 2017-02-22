Feb 22 The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Feb 06 to Feb 10, 2017 (All figures in $mln).
PURCHASES
----------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
06 2,522 1,184 573 223 279 308
07 2,556 1,008 535 189 256 349
08 2,333 784 614 181 325 328
09 2,511 1,400 705 112 202 215
10 2,521 2,266 626 69 260 288
----------------------------------------------------------------
12,443 6,642 3,053 774 1,322 1,488
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
06 9,525 5,817 759 2,764 984 97
07 8,347 5,920 531 4,154 1,109 76
08 7,912 7,755 1,055 3,378 1,117 48
09 8,382 8,244 1,858 3,019 1,010 65
10 10,297 7,552 687 2,866 1,095 322
----------------------------------------------------------------
44,463 35,288 4,890 16,181 5,315 608
----------------------------------------------------------------
SALES
-------
Merchant
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward
cancellation cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
06 2,501 1,448 617 238 354 269
07 2,359 1,055 674 193 304 400
08 2,113 1,240 666 195 387 328
09 2,448 1,910 654 154 199 215
10 2,351 1,990 1,555 80 313 288
----------------------------------------------------------------
11,772 7,643 4,166 860 1,557 1,500
----------------------------------------------------------------
Interbank
FCY/INR FCY/FCY
Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feb
06 9,589 5,543 944 2,661 1,006 94
07 8,092 5,684 635 4,044 1,113 76
08 7,354 8,050 1,417 3,262 1,085 42
09 8,159 8,833 1,956 2,963 1,004 66
10 10,249 7,642 754 2,836 1,142 309
----------------------------------------------------------------
43,443 35,752 5,706 15,766 5,350 587
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9771 rupees source RBI reference rate
.