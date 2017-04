An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a foreign exchange counter inside a bank in New Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

India's currency, debt and money markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Stock markets will be open for regular trading hours.

The partially convertible rupee closed on Tuesday at 62.20/21 per dollar compared with 61.84/85 on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 3 basis points lower at 8.77 percent. The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 3 bps lower at 8.43 percent. The 1-year rate was down 4 bps at 8.65 percent.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam)