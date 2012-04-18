(Repeats to widen distribution)
MUMBAI, April 18
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares and riskier currencies rose on Wednesday
following firm demand at Spanish debt sales, positive U.S.
earnings, and an improved sentiment in a Germany survey.
* U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on
Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as
concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased.
* The yen fell on Wednesday, extending its slip from
a seven-week high against the dollar hit earlier this week,
after Wall Street scored its biggest gains in a month.
* Brent crude edged up on Tuesday as an upcoming
pipeline reversal bolstered U.S. oil futures at the expense of
the higher-priced European benchmark.
* U.S. Treasuries prices retreated on Tuesday following
gains in the U.S. stock market and a better-than-expected bid
for a Spanish short-term debt auction.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Consumer price index (CPI) data for March will elicit
little interest, coming days after the wider wholesale price
inflation data. (0530 GMT)
* The Reserve Bank of India will interact with researchers
and analysts a day after cutting the key repo rate by a
higher-than-expected 50 basis points. (1000 GMT)
* India's money supply data (1230 GMT)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL
1-month 51.70-73 51.88 51.89 51.65 High
Source: IFR
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
April 17 4.41 bln*
Week-to-date -1.1 bln
Month-to-date -9.15 bln
Year-to-date 464.1 bln
* Provisional
Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
April 16 1.74 bln
Week-to-date 1.74 bln
Month-to-date 2.36 bln
Year-to-date 196.34 bln
Source: SEBI (data as of April 17, as submitted by
custodians)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* IL&FS is expected to have completed a roadshow on Tuesday,
as it looks to raise the equivalent of $200 million via
yuan-denominated bonds. Pricing date unknown.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 17
Foreign Banks 7.1 bln
Public Sector Banks -20.15 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.24 bln
Mutual Funds -307.2 mln
Others 737.3 mln
Primary Dealers 8.42 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-day bills April 18 90 bln
364-day bills April 18 50 bln
2020, 2024, 2030, April 20 160 bln
2041
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 2 SESSIONS
INTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 61.22
(KERALA)
SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 19.34
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 225.75
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 219.41
(3 States)
SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 678.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 453.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 681.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 1249.88
(2 States)
10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 19 4819.50
LIQUIDITY, as of April 17
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 40 bids for 802
billion rupees ($15.54 billion) at its one-day repo auction. It
got no bid at the reverse repo counter.
* India's banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.92 tln
rupees.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 51.87 bln rupees
