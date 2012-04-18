(Repeats to widen distribution) MUMBAI, April 18 Please see important advisory about a change in markets coverage for India by double clicking GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and riskier currencies rose on Wednesday following firm demand at Spanish debt sales, positive U.S. earnings, and an improved sentiment in a Germany survey. * U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased. * The yen fell on Wednesday, extending its slip from a seven-week high against the dollar hit earlier this week, after Wall Street scored its biggest gains in a month. * Brent crude edged up on Tuesday as an upcoming pipeline reversal bolstered U.S. oil futures at the expense of the higher-priced European benchmark. * U.S. Treasuries prices retreated on Tuesday following gains in the U.S. stock market and a better-than-expected bid for a Spanish short-term debt auction. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Consumer price index (CPI) data for March will elicit little interest, coming days after the wider wholesale price inflation data. (0530 GMT) * The Reserve Bank of India will interact with researchers and analysts a day after cutting the key repo rate by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points. (1000 GMT) * India's money supply data (1230 GMT) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL 1-month 51.70-73 51.88 51.89 51.65 High Source: IFR * For up-to-date prices, double click FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) April 17 4.41 bln* Week-to-date -1.1 bln Month-to-date -9.15 bln Year-to-date 464.1 bln * Provisional Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt April 16 1.74 bln Week-to-date 1.74 bln Month-to-date 2.36 bln Year-to-date 196.34 bln Source: SEBI (data as of April 17, as submitted by custodians) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * IL&FS is expected to have completed a roadshow on Tuesday, as it looks to raise the equivalent of $200 million via yuan-denominated bonds. Pricing date unknown. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 17 Foreign Banks 7.1 bln Public Sector Banks -20.15 bln Private Sector Banks 4.24 bln Mutual Funds -307.2 mln Others 737.3 mln Primary Dealers 8.42 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-day bills April 18 90 bln 364-day bills April 18 50 bln 2020, 2024, 2030, April 20 160 bln 2041 BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 2 SESSIONS INTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 19 4819.50 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of April 17 * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 40 bids for 802 billion rupees ($15.54 billion) at its one-day repo auction. It got no bid at the reverse repo counter. * India's banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.92 tln rupees. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 51.87 bln rupees (Reporting By Subhadip Sircar & Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)