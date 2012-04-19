MUMBAI, April 19 Please see important advisory about a change in markets coverage for India by double clicking GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares moved in a narrow range on Thursday as investors grew cautious ahead of a key Spanish bond sale. * U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday after uninspiring earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel. * Commodity currencies received a shot in the arm on Thursday on hopes China will soon ease policy, while the euro looked set to stay subdued ahead of Spain's debt sale. * Oil futures fell on Wednesday as supply concerns eased after data showing a fourth straight week of U.S. inventory build-up. * U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday ahead of Spain's longer-term debt auction. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar will brief the media on India's trade data for March, as well as the last fiscal year data. * Annual monsoon conference in Pune, India where experts gather to discuss the forthcoming south Asia monsoon season. Will be watched for monsoon projections, critical for crop sowing and inflation outlook. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL 1-month 52.20-25 52.00 52.27 52.00 High Source: IFR * For up-to-date prices, double click FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) April 18 2.21 bln* Week-to-date 0.61 bln Month-to-date 5.54 bln Year-to-date 445 bln * Provisional Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt April 17 -3.51 bln Week-to-date -1.77 bln Month-to-date -1.15 bln Year-to-date 192.83 bln Source: SEBI (data as of April 18, as submitted by custodians) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * IL&FS is expected is looking to raise the equivalent of $200 million via yuan-denominated bonds. Pricing date unknown. * India will allow power companies to raise overseas debt to finance up to 40 percent of rupee debt on existing power projects, likely in the next seven days, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday. * Future Supply Chains, India's largest supply chain company, plans to raise a second round of private equity funding to diversify into new consumer-driven sectors as retail growth in the country shows signs of moderation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 18 Foreign Banks -3.58 bln Public Sector Banks 6.61 bln Private Sector Banks 1.72 bln Mutual Funds -469 mln Others 5.83 bln Primary Dealers -10.38 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 2020, 2024, 2030, April 20 160 bln 2041 BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 2 SESSIONS INTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 19 4819.50 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 20 451.11 (4 States) 7.32% 2014 Interest Apr 20 6588.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 20 60000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 20 30000.00 SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Apr 21 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 21 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Apr 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of April 18 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 42 bids for 1.01 trillion rupees ($19.61 billion) at its one-day repo auction. It accepted the sole bid for 100 million rupees ($1.93 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction. * India's banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.95 trln rupees. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 50.37 bln rupees (Reporting By Subhadip Sircar & Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)