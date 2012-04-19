MUMBAI, April 19
* Asian shares moved in a narrow range on Thursday as
investors grew cautious ahead of a key Spanish bond sale.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday after uninspiring
earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel.
* Commodity currencies received a shot in the arm on
Thursday on hopes China will soon ease policy, while the euro
looked set to stay subdued ahead of Spain's debt sale.
* Oil futures fell on Wednesday as supply concerns eased
after data showing a fourth straight week of U.S. inventory
build-up.
* U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday ahead of Spain's
longer-term debt auction.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar will brief the media on
India's trade data for March, as well as the last fiscal year
data.
* Annual monsoon conference in Pune, India where experts
gather to discuss the forthcoming south Asia monsoon season.
Will be watched for monsoon projections, critical for crop
sowing and inflation outlook.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL
1-month 52.20-25 52.00 52.27 52.00 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
April 18 2.21 bln*
Week-to-date 0.61 bln
Month-to-date 5.54 bln
Year-to-date 445 bln
* Provisional
Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
April 17 -3.51 bln
Week-to-date -1.77 bln
Month-to-date -1.15 bln
Year-to-date 192.83 bln
Source: SEBI (data as of April 18, as submitted by
custodians)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* IL&FS is expected is looking to raise the equivalent of
$200 million via yuan-denominated bonds. Pricing date unknown.
* India will allow power companies to raise overseas debt to
finance up to 40 percent of rupee debt on existing power
projects, likely in the next seven days, a finance ministry
official said on Wednesday.
* Future Supply Chains, India's largest supply chain
company, plans to raise a second round of private equity funding
to diversify into new consumer-driven sectors as retail growth
in the country shows signs of moderation.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 18
Foreign Banks -3.58 bln
Public Sector Banks 6.61 bln
Private Sector Banks 1.72 bln
Mutual Funds -469 mln
Others 5.83 bln
Primary Dealers -10.38 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
2020, 2024, 2030, April 20 160 bln
2041
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 2 SESSIONS
INTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 225.75
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 219.41
(3 States)
SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 678.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 453.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 681.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 1249.88
(2 States)
10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 19 4819.50
SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 20 451.11
(4 States)
7.32% 2014 Interest Apr 20 6588.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 20 60000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 20 30000.00
SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Apr 21 111.75
(KERALA)
SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 21 311.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Apr 21 748.21
(WEST BENGAL)
LIQUIDITY, as of April 18
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 42 bids for 1.01 trillion rupees ($19.61 billion) at its
one-day repo auction. It accepted the sole bid for 100 million
rupees ($1.93 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction.
* India's banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.95 trln
rupees.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 50.37 bln rupees
