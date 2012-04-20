MUMBAI, April 20 Please see important advisory about a change in markets coverage for India by double clicking GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped on Friday following disappointing U.S. labour data, while the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan flagged the prospect of further monetary easing. * U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged investors. * Investors remained wary of the yen on Friday with the threat of easier monetary policy from the Bank of Japan still ringing loudly, while disappointing U.S. data and falls in global stocks kept the heat on commodity currencies. * Crude oil held steady on Thursday while U.S. gasoline futures tumbled for a fourth straight day as concerns about a supply crunch on the East Coast eased. * Tepid economic data boosted U.S. Treasuries on Thursday as data on new jobless claims, regional manufacturing and sales of existing homes argued for accommodative monetary policy. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Annual monsoon conference in Pune, India where experts gather to discuss the forthcoming south Asia monsoon season. Will be watched for monsoon projections, critical for crop sowing and inflation outlook. * RBI releases weekly bank lending, forex data (1130GMT) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL 1-month 52.55-60 52.46 52.59 52.35 High Source: IFR * For up-to-date prices, double click FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) April 19 -1.02 bln* Week-to-date 0.20 bln Month-to-date 5.13 bln Year-to-date 444.64 bln * Provisional Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt April 18 -2.25 bln Week-to-date -4.02 bln Month-to-date -3.40 bln Year-to-date 190.51 bln Source: SEBI (data as of April 19, as submitted by custodians) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * ITNL Offshore, a unit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services set guidance of 5.75 percent for a benchmark-sized, three-year offering of renminbi bonds. The deal could raise Rmb650m (US$100m). (IFR) * Air India has invited bids from banks and financial institutions to raise up to $1 billion via external commercial borrowings, according to an offer letter seen by Reuters. * Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) and Goldman Sachs will invest 2.69 billion rupees ($52 million) in India's TVS Logistics Services to help it expand business, the three companies said on Thursday. * India has allowed aviation companies to borrow up to $1 billion from overseas to meet their working capital requirement for one year, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 19 Foreign Banks -3.11 bln Public Sector Banks 7.90 bln Private Sector Banks -3.42 bln Mutual Funds 1.60 bln Others 5.09 bln Primary Dealers -8.04 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 2020, 2024, 2030, April 20 160 bln 2041 BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 2 SESSIONS INTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 20 451.11 (4 States) 7.32% 2014 Interest Apr 20 6588.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 20 60000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 20 30000.00 SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Apr 21 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 21 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Apr 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of April 19 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 49 bids for 1.03 trillion rupees ($19.84 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction. * India's banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.89 trln rupees. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 47.9 bln rupees (Reporting By Subhadip Sircar & Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)