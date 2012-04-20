MUMBAI, April 20
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares slipped on Friday following disappointing
U.S. labour data, while the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan
flagged the prospect of further monetary easing.
* U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor
market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from
Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also
discouraged investors.
* Investors remained wary of the yen on Friday with the
threat of easier monetary policy from the Bank of Japan still
ringing loudly, while disappointing U.S. data and falls in
global stocks kept the heat on commodity currencies.
* Crude oil held steady on Thursday while U.S. gasoline
futures tumbled for a fourth straight day as concerns about a
supply crunch on the East Coast eased.
* Tepid economic data boosted U.S. Treasuries on Thursday as
data on new jobless claims, regional manufacturing and sales of
existing homes argued for accommodative monetary policy.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Annual monsoon conference in Pune, India where experts
gather to discuss the forthcoming south Asia monsoon season.
Will be watched for monsoon projections, critical for crop
sowing and inflation outlook.
* RBI releases weekly bank lending, forex data (1130GMT)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL
1-month 52.55-60 52.46 52.59 52.35 High
Source: IFR
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
April 19 -1.02 bln*
Week-to-date 0.20 bln
Month-to-date 5.13 bln
Year-to-date 444.64 bln
* Provisional
Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
April 18 -2.25 bln
Week-to-date -4.02 bln
Month-to-date -3.40 bln
Year-to-date 190.51 bln
Source: SEBI (data as of April 19, as submitted by
custodians)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* ITNL Offshore, a unit of Infrastructure Leasing &
Financial Services set guidance of 5.75 percent for a
benchmark-sized, three-year offering of renminbi bonds. The deal
could raise Rmb650m (US$100m). (IFR)
* Air India has invited bids from banks and
financial institutions to raise up to $1 billion via external
commercial borrowings, according to an offer letter seen by
Reuters.
* Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR)
and Goldman Sachs will invest 2.69 billion rupees
($52 million) in India's TVS Logistics Services to help it
expand business, the three companies said on Thursday.
* India has allowed aviation companies to borrow up to $1
billion from overseas to meet their working capital requirement
for one year, the finance ministry said in a statement on
Thursday.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 19
Foreign Banks -3.11 bln
Public Sector Banks 7.90 bln
Private Sector Banks -3.42 bln
Mutual Funds 1.60 bln
Others 5.09 bln
Primary Dealers -8.04 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
2020, 2024, 2030, April 20 160 bln
2041
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 2 SESSIONS
INTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 20 451.11
(4 States)
7.32% 2014 Interest Apr 20 6588.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 20 60000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 20 30000.00
SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Apr 21 111.75
(KERALA)
SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 21 311.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Apr 21 748.21
(WEST BENGAL)
LIQUIDITY, as of April 19
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
49 bids for 1.03 trillion rupees ($19.84 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It received no bids at its one-day reverse repo
auction.
* India's banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.89 trln
rupees.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 47.9 bln rupees
