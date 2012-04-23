MUMBAI, April 23 Please see important advisory about a change in markets coverage for India by double clicking GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the euro steadied on Monday after the IMF secured new funding to prevent the contagion of the euro zone's debt crisis, with investors turning to Chinese data to gauge the market's resilience to risk. * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's highs. * The euro retreated from two-week highs against the dollar on Monday, pausing after its best weekly performance since February, while sterling clung on to its newfound market-darling-status in the wake of upbeat UK retail sales data. * Brent held steady under $119 a barrel on Monday, supported by the impact of sanctions on Iranian supply, while investors await key manufacturing data out of China for clues on the health of the world's No. 2 oil consumer. * U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Friday as traders took a break from a recent rally and looked ahead to weekend gatherings of policymakers, the French presidential election and a Federal Reserve meeting next week. OVERNIGHT/WEEKEND NEWS * Indian Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee expressed confidence lawmakers will approve key financial sector reforms this year, despite concerns political gridlock could delay any meaningful bills until a new government takes office in 2014. * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday dismissed as unfounded concerns by U.S. business groups that revised Indian tax laws might make foreign investors retroactively liable for taxes dating back decades. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL 1-month 52.52-55 52.47 52.60 52.46 High Source: IFR * For up-to-date prices, double click FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES* (Net rupees) April 20 3.14 bln Week-to-date 3.68 bln Month-to-date 8.62 bln Year-to-date 448.13 bln * Provisional Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt April 19 1.55 bln Week-to-date -2.47 bln Month-to-date -1.85 bln Year-to-date 192.13 bln Source: SEBI (data as of April 20, as submitted by custodians) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * ITNL Offshore, a unit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services set guidance of 5.75 percent for a benchmark-sized, three-year offering of renminbi bonds. The deal could raise Rmb650m (US$100m). (IFR) * Air India has invited bids from banks and financial institutions to raise up to $1 billion via external commercial borrowings, according to an offer letter seen by Reuters. * Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) and Goldman Sachs will invest 2.69 billion rupees ($52 million) in India's TVS Logistics Services to help it expand business, the three companies said on Thursday. * India has allowed aviation companies to borrow up to $1 billion from overseas to meet their working capital requirement for one year, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 20 Foreign Banks -25.24 bln Public Sector Banks 7.53 bln Private Sector Banks 3.69 bln Mutual Funds 3.10 bln Others 16.8 bln Primary Dealers -5.90 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 5 states' 10-year April 24 47.15 bln loans 91-day T-bills April 25 90.00 bln 182-dat T-bills April 25 50.00 bln BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 5 SESSIONS INTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Apr 23 2100.08 (28 States) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.80%, 2012 Redemption Apr 23 41293.52 (26 States) 8.24% 2018 Interest Apr 23 23072.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Apr 23 3210.00 SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 254.10 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 508.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 60000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 40000.00 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of April 20 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday, it accepted all 36 bids for 401.50 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction. It also accepted all 3 bids for 1.85 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * India's banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.87 trln rupees. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 79.60 bln rupees (Reporting By Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)