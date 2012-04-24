MUMBAI, April 24 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched up on Tuesday but gains were limited as political uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe raised fears the euro zone may stay in recession until late in the year. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis. * The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a setback overnight on renewed worries about Europe's economic health and ahead of a bond sale in the Netherlands. * Brent crude was steady under $119 a barrel on Tuesday as fears over the health of the euro zone economies and political uncertainty countered worries over a production stoppage in the North Sea and potential supply disruptions from Iran. * U.S. government debt prices climbed on Monday and benchmark yields flirted with two-month lows as political uncertainty in Europe drove worries about the region's ability to manage its debt crisis. NEWS OVERNIGHT * India, the second-largest consumer of Iranian oil after China, said it was now importing 14 million tonnes of crude from Iran and has "substantially" reduced its imports from the country as the deadline to comply with Western sanctions against Tehran looms. * India's debt limit auction to foreign investors drew a muted response, with investors paying sharply lower fees to buy the limits on concerns of huge government borrowing, lack of clarity on interest rates and uncertainty over policy reforms. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL 1-month 53.07-11 52.93 53.18 52.97 Mod Source: IFR * For up-to-date prices, double click FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) April 23 -4.07 bln Week-to-date -4.07 bln Month-to-date 4.69 bln Year-to-date 444.20 bln * Provisional Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt April 20 -4.56 bln Week-to-date -7.03 bln Month-to-date -6.41 bln Year-to-date 187.57 bln Source: SEBI (data as of April 23, as submitted by custodians) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * All eyes in India are focused skyward, as the government steps in to keep state-owned national carrier Air India flying. The company has begun restructuring its debt in what is the country's largest ever liability management exercise. (IFR) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 23 Foreign Banks -5.14 bln Public Sector Banks 13.25 bln Private Sector Banks 0.21 bln Mutual Funds -0.04 bln Others 3.55 bln Primary Dealers -11.82 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 5 states' 10-year April 24 47.15 bln loans 91-day T-bills April 25 90.00 bln 182-dat T-bills April 25 50.00 bln 2018, 2021, 2027 April 27 160.00 bln and 2036 BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 4 SESSIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 254.10 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 508.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 60000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 40000.00 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of April 23 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted a sole bid for 150 million rupees ($2.88 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted 46 bids for 942.50 billion at its repo auction. * India's banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trln rupees. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 79.39 bln rupees (Reporting By Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rafael Nam)