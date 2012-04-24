MUMBAI, April 24
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares inched up on Tuesday but gains were limited
as political uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe raised
fears the euro zone may stay in recession until late in the
year.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe
cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures
to end its debt crisis.
* The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on
Tuesday, having suffered a setback overnight on renewed worries
about Europe's economic health and ahead of a bond sale in the
Netherlands.
* Brent crude was steady under $119 a barrel on Tuesday as
fears over the health of the euro zone economies and political
uncertainty countered worries over a production stoppage in the
North Sea and potential supply disruptions from Iran.
* U.S. government debt prices climbed on Monday and
benchmark yields flirted with two-month lows as political
uncertainty in Europe drove worries about the region's ability
to manage its debt crisis.
NEWS OVERNIGHT
* India, the second-largest consumer of Iranian oil after
China, said it was now importing 14 million tonnes of crude from
Iran and has "substantially" reduced its imports from the
country as the deadline to comply with Western sanctions against
Tehran looms.
* India's debt limit auction to foreign investors drew a
muted response, with investors paying sharply lower fees to buy
the limits on concerns of huge government borrowing, lack of
clarity on interest rates and uncertainty over policy reforms.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL
1-month 53.07-11 52.93 53.18 52.97 Mod
Source: IFR
* For up-to-date prices, double click
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
April 23 -4.07 bln
Week-to-date -4.07 bln
Month-to-date 4.69 bln
Year-to-date 444.20 bln
* Provisional
Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
April 20 -4.56 bln
Week-to-date -7.03 bln
Month-to-date -6.41 bln
Year-to-date 187.57 bln
Source: SEBI (data as of April 23, as submitted by
custodians)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* All eyes in India are focused skyward, as the government
steps in to keep state-owned national carrier Air India flying.
The company has begun restructuring its debt in what is the
country's largest ever liability management exercise.
(IFR)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 23
Foreign Banks -5.14 bln
Public Sector Banks 13.25 bln
Private Sector Banks 0.21 bln
Mutual Funds -0.04 bln
Others 3.55 bln
Primary Dealers -11.82 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
5 states' 10-year April 24 47.15 bln
loans
91-day T-bills April 25 90.00 bln
182-dat T-bills April 25 50.00 bln
2018, 2021, 2027 April 27 160.00 bln
and 2036
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 4 SESSIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln
rupees)
SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 254.10
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 508.20
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40
(4 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24
(2 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 60000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 40000.00
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of April 23
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted a
sole bid for 150 million rupees ($2.88 million) at its one-day
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from
the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted 46 bids for
942.50 billion at its repo
auction.
* India's banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trln
rupees.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 79.39 bln rupees
(Reporting By Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rafael Nam)