MUMBAI, April 25 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate earnings, signs of an improving U.S. housing market, and healthy demand for euro zone sovereign debt stoked risk appetite, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting. * The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers like 3M Co , but Apple's slide ahead of its results drove the Nasdaq down. * The euro held most of its gains on Wednesday and came close to a three-week high against the dollar after Dutch debt attracted decent demand and as strong earnings from Apple bolstered Asian shares. * Brent crude prices fell and U.S. crude edged up on Tuesday, narrowing the spread between the two benchmarks, while weak gasoline futures weighed on the complex as market participants rotated positions ahead of weekly inventory reports. * U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday as solid demand for new Spanish and Dutch debt soothed some contagion worries from Europe, but mixed U.S. data reinforced concerns economic growth is sputtering after a solid first quarter. NEWS OVERNIGHT * The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India late on Monday recommended an auction starting price of 36.22 billion rupees ($695 million) for every megahertz (MHz) of nationwide spectrum in the 1800 MHz band, compared with a price of 3.8 billion rupees ($73 million) in the 2008 sale. * Spending on gold at this year's Hindu and Jain holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya in India has been subdued compared with the usual splurge, as families struggle with rising expenses and high prices for the ultimate status symbol. * Iron ore production by privately owned miners in India's Karnataka state will likely resume in July, the country's mines minister said on Tuesday, after what will have been a year's hiatus due to a government and judicial crackdown on illegal operations. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL 1-month 53.10-15 53.26 53.27 53.07 Mod Source: IFR * For up-to-date prices, double click FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) April 24 -8.61 bln Week-to-date -5.33 bln Month-to-date -3.23 bln Year-to-date 436.27 bln * Provisional Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt April 23 -0.60 bln Week-to-date -0.60 bln Month-to-date -6.97 bln Year-to-date 187.01 bln Source: SEBI (data as of April 24, as submitted by custodians) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * ABG Ports has withdrawn from its joint venture with Singapore-based PSA International on the development of the fourth container terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port. (IFR) * Samvardhana Motherson Finance is expected to open anchor books for its IPO of around Rs16.65bn (US$316m) on April 30, after announcing the price range on April 27. (IFR) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 24 Foreign Banks -3.02 bln Public Sector Banks 4.38 bln Private Sector Banks 3.56 bln Mutual Funds -2.07 bln Others -4.20 bln Primary Dealers -2.45 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-day T-bills April 25 90.00 bln 182-dat T-bills April 25 50.00 bln 2018, 2021, 2027 April 27 160.00 bln and 2036 BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 3 SESSIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 254.10 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 508.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 60000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 40000.00 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of April 24 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted the sole bid for 100 million rupees ($1.90 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. Earlier, it accepted all 59 bids for 1.11 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * India's banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.19 trln rupees. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 89.69 bln rupees * Banks borrow 3.5 bln rupees via RBI's marginal standing facility. (Compiled by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rafael Nam)