MUMBAI, April 25
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate
earnings, signs of an improving U.S. housing market, and healthy
demand for euro zone sovereign debt stoked risk appetite, while
focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after strong
earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers like 3M Co
, but Apple's slide ahead of its results drove the Nasdaq
down.
* The euro held most of its gains on Wednesday and came
close to a three-week high against the dollar after Dutch debt
attracted decent demand and as strong earnings from Apple
bolstered Asian shares.
* Brent crude prices fell and U.S. crude edged up on
Tuesday, narrowing the spread between the two benchmarks, while
weak gasoline futures weighed on the complex as market
participants rotated positions ahead of weekly inventory
reports.
* U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday as solid
demand for new Spanish and Dutch debt soothed some contagion
worries from Europe, but mixed U.S. data reinforced concerns
economic growth is sputtering after a solid first quarter.
NEWS OVERNIGHT
* The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India late on Monday
recommended an auction starting price of 36.22 billion rupees
($695 million) for every megahertz (MHz) of nationwide spectrum
in the 1800 MHz band, compared with a price of 3.8 billion
rupees ($73 million) in the 2008 sale.
* Spending on gold at this year's Hindu and Jain holy
festival of Akshaya Tritiya in India has been subdued compared
with the usual splurge, as families struggle with rising
expenses and high prices for the ultimate status symbol.
* Iron ore production by privately owned miners in India's
Karnataka state will likely resume in July, the country's mines
minister said on Tuesday, after what will have been a year's
hiatus due to a government and judicial crackdown on illegal
operations.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL
1-month 53.10-15 53.26 53.27 53.07 Mod
Source: IFR
* For up-to-date prices, double click
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
April 24 -8.61 bln
Week-to-date -5.33 bln
Month-to-date -3.23 bln
Year-to-date 436.27 bln
* Provisional
Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
April 23 -0.60 bln
Week-to-date -0.60 bln
Month-to-date -6.97 bln
Year-to-date 187.01 bln
Source: SEBI (data as of April 24, as submitted by
custodians)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* ABG Ports has withdrawn from its joint venture with
Singapore-based PSA International on the development of the
fourth container terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port. (IFR)
* Samvardhana Motherson Finance is expected to open anchor
books for its IPO of around Rs16.65bn (US$316m) on April 30,
after announcing the price range on April 27. (IFR)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 24
Foreign Banks -3.02 bln
Public Sector Banks 4.38 bln
Private Sector Banks 3.56 bln
Mutual Funds -2.07 bln
Others -4.20 bln
Primary Dealers -2.45 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-day T-bills April 25 90.00 bln
182-dat T-bills April 25 50.00 bln
2018, 2021, 2027 April 27 160.00 bln
and 2036
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 3 SESSIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln
rupees)
SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 254.10
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 508.20
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40
(4 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24
(2 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 60000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 40000.00
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of April 24
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted the
sole bid for 100 million rupees ($1.90 million) at its one-day
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from
the banking system. Earlier, it accepted all 59 bids for 1.11
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
* India's banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.19 trln
rupees.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 89.69 bln rupees
* Banks borrow 3.5 bln rupees via RBI's marginal standing
facility.
