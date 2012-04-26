MUMBAI, April 26 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares gained on Thursday, retaining positive momentum as the Federal Reserve reassured markets that it will keep its very accommodative stance to support growth, and optimism grew over strong corporate earnings after Apple Inc's robust results. * U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge giving the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year, while the Fed chairman reassured markets that the central bank would do more if necessary to lift the economy. * The U.S. dollar floundered at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, having fallen prey to the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on policy. * Brent crude slipped below $119 a barrel on Thursday, as easing concerns of a disruption in Iranian oil exports and high U.S. crude stocks dampened optimism over a recovery in the U.S economy. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries ended lower on Wednesday, though intermediate dated-debt turned slightly positive, after the Federal Reserve showed no sign it was in hurry to embark on a third bout of bond purchases to stimulate the U.S. economy, even as unemployment remains high. RECENT NEWS * Standard & Poor's cut India's credit rating outlook on Wednesday to negative from stable, reflecting the toll that hefty fiscal and current account deficits and political paralysis are exacting on Asia's third-largest economy. The negative outlook jeopardises India's long-term rating of BBB-, the lowest investment grade rating. * India will take "corrective measures", a Finance Ministry official said reacting to the rating agency Standard & Poor's downgrade of the country's outlook from stable to negative. The official, who declined to be named, did not elaborate on the measures. * India's mission to sit at the high table of global finance is going to cost a pretty packet. The government will shell out over $11 billion to buy a bigger quota in the International Monetary Fund, or IMF. This will give India a greater say in the affairs of the multilateral lender. Meanwhile, India continues to battle slowing capital flows and a growing fiscal deficit. (Economic Times) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL 1-month 52.96-01 53.05 53.05 52.98 Mod Source: IFR * For up-to-date prices, double click FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) April 25 -3.41 bln Week-to-date -15.18 bln Month-to-date -6.42 bln Year-to-date 433.08 bln * Provisional Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt April 24 2.13 bln Week-to-date 1.53 bln Month-to-date -4.84 bln Year-to-date 189.14 bln Source: SEBI (data as of April 25, as submitted by custodians) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals is raising 3 billion rupees($57 mln) from private equity firm ChrysCapital ahead of its IPO. The Ahmedabad-based company said the funds would be used to expand operations and retire part of its debt. * Indian media group Network 18 is moving towards a US listing of its wholly owned online retail arm, HomeShop18, that could raise about $100 million.{ID:nL3E8FO9N5] GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 25 Foreign Banks -20.07 bln Public Sector Banks 18.01 bln Private Sector Banks -1.75 bln Mutual Funds 4.45 bln Others 6.25 bln Primary Dealers -6.93 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 2018, 2021, 2027 April 27 160.00 bln and 2036 BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 1 SESSION INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 254.10 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 508.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 60000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 40000.00 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of April 25 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it received no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier, it accepted all 59 bids for 1.18 trillion rupees ($22.5 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * India's banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.16 trln rupees. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 92.32 bln rupees (Compiled by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)