MUMBAI, April 27 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks which jumped overnight on strong U.S. housing data and earnings, but concerns over the health of European banks weighed after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's rating. * The euro suffered a drubbing after S&P's downgrade of Spain, while the yen could go either way depending on the scale of easing delivered by the Bank of Japan later. * Brent crude dropped on Friday to trade just above $119 a barrel following a downgrade of Spain's credit rating. RECENT NEWS * India will urge its airlines to boycott the European Union's carbon charge scheme, raising the prospect of a global trade war over a law requiring flights in and out of Europe to pay for their greenhouse gas emissions. * India is likely to avoid a drought this year as monsoon rains needed to irrigate 60 percent of the farmland in the major grains producer are likely to be average. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * C. Rangarajan, chairman of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council and former RBI governor speech (0730 GMT). * RBI to release weekly data on FX reserves (1130 GMT) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL 1-month 52.80-85 52.98 53.00 52.83 Mod * For up-to-date prices, double click FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) April 26 -3.76 bln Week-to-date -18.34 bln Month-to-date -20.25 bln Year-to-date 429.93 bln * Provisional Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt April 25 -5.84 bln Week-to-date -4.31 bln Month-to-date -10.67 bln Year-to-date 183.31 bln Source: SEBI (data as of April 26, as submitted by custodians) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Toxic assets in the Indian banking system are rising with alarming numbers. Clubbed together as restructured and non-performing assets, these numbers are estimated to hit nearly 2 trillion rupees (US$38bn) for 2011-12 and 2012-13. (IFR) * Sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner ICICI Bank is syndicating a US$300m two-year term loan for Adani Mining, an Australian unit of the Adani group, sources said. (IFR) * Sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner State Bank of India has launched the US$250m term loan for Bhushan Steel into syndication. (IFR) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 26 Foreign Banks -12.75 bln Public Sector Banks 18.22 bln Private Sector Banks 0.59 bln Mutual Funds 2.35 bln Others 4.48 bln Primary Dealers -12.88 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 2018, 2021, 2027 April 27 160.00 bln and 2036 BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 3 SESSIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 254.10 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 508.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 60000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 40000.00 SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Apr 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 100.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.33%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 73.30 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.35%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 56.10 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.50% 2014 Interest Apr 30 921.43 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of April 26 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted the two bids for 6.20 billion rupees ($117.87 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier, it accepted all 54 bids for 1.19 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.. * India's banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.98 trln rupees. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 93.41 bln rupees (Compiled by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rafael Nam)