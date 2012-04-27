MUMBAI, April 27
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks which
jumped overnight on strong U.S. housing data and earnings, but
concerns over the health of European banks weighed after
Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's rating.
* The euro suffered a drubbing after S&P's downgrade of
Spain, while the yen could go either way depending on the scale
of easing delivered by the Bank of Japan later.
* Brent crude dropped on Friday to trade just above $119 a
barrel following a downgrade of Spain's credit rating.
RECENT NEWS
* India will urge its airlines to boycott the European
Union's carbon charge scheme, raising the prospect of a global
trade war over a law requiring flights in and out of Europe to
pay for their greenhouse gas emissions.
* India is likely to avoid a drought this year as monsoon
rains needed to irrigate 60 percent of the farmland in the major
grains producer are likely to be average.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* C. Rangarajan, chairman of Prime Minister's Economic
Advisory Council and former RBI governor speech (0730 GMT).
* RBI to release weekly data on FX reserves (1130 GMT)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL
1-month 52.80-85 52.98 53.00 52.83 Mod
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
April 26 -3.76 bln
Week-to-date -18.34 bln
Month-to-date -20.25 bln
Year-to-date 429.93 bln
* Provisional
Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
April 25 -5.84 bln
Week-to-date -4.31 bln
Month-to-date -10.67 bln
Year-to-date 183.31 bln
Source: SEBI (data as of April 26, as submitted by
custodians)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Toxic assets in the Indian banking system are rising with
alarming numbers. Clubbed together as restructured and
non-performing assets, these numbers are estimated to hit nearly
2 trillion rupees (US$38bn) for 2011-12 and 2012-13. (IFR)
* Sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner ICICI Bank is
syndicating a US$300m two-year term loan for Adani Mining, an
Australian unit of the Adani group, sources said. (IFR)
* Sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner State Bank of
India has launched the US$250m term loan for Bhushan Steel into
syndication. (IFR)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 26
Foreign Banks -12.75 bln
Public Sector Banks 18.22 bln
Private Sector Banks 0.59 bln
Mutual Funds 2.35 bln
Others 4.48 bln
Primary Dealers -12.88 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
2018, 2021, 2027 April 27 160.00 bln
and 2036
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS NEXT 3 SESSIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln
rupees)
SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 254.10
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 508.20
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40
(4 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24
(2 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 60000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 40000.00
SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Apr 28 114.75
(KERALA)
SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 42.60
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 426.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 855.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 176.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 568.80
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.30%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 100.38
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 196.68
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.33%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 73.30
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.35%, 2012 Interest Apr 30 56.10
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10
(KERALA)
SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70
(GOA)
SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90
(MEGHALAYA)
10.50% 2014 Interest Apr 30 921.43
10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of April 26
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted the
two bids for 6.20 billion rupees ($117.87 million) at its
one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess
liquidity from the banking system. Earlier, it accepted all 54
bids for 1.19 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system..
* India's banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.98 trln
rupees.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 93.41 bln
rupees
(Compiled by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rafael Nam)