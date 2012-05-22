MUMBAI, May 22 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR likely to fall from a record high hit on Monday following RBI's steps to curb arbitrage. Improved global risk sentiment, with euro holding firm also seen weighing on pair. * Markets kept gains on Tuesday after reclaiming some ground to move off lows for the year hit the day before, as hopes grew that Europe would embark on fresh action to address its debt crisis while promoting growth. * The euro held firm on Tuesday as market players reduced their bets against it, taking note of the chances that Wednesday's informal meeting of European leaders may produce measures to bolster investor confidence in the currency zone. * Oil prices rose on Monday after China's premier called for more efforts to stimulate growth and as investors cautiously awaited results of Iran's second round of revived talks with major powers over Tehran's nuclear program. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Net overnight rupee open position limit for Indian banks shall not include positions taken in the currency futures and options segment, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. * The Reserve Bank of India will continue to take steps to stabilise the rupee, but the currency's direction will ultimately depend on capital flows, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the central bank, said on Monday. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on May 25, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. The sale does not include the new 10-year bond that some traders had been hoping for. * Foreign investors showed increased interest in India's unutilised corporate bonds auction given the rising yields and easing forward dollar rates, but they showed more muted interest at a similar auction for federal debt, four market sources said. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit will hold a news conference to discuss its Jan-March quarter earnings. Results will be watched for the company's next course of action on its retrospective tax case against government. (1045GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (Vizag Steel) has filed a draft red-herring prospectus for its 25 billion rupees ($457 million) IPO. The Indian Government will offer around 489 million secondary shares in the company, equivalent to a 10 percent stake. (IFR) * Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd will buy Thomas Cook Group Plc's 77 percent stake in its India operations for about $150 million, as the UK holiday firm continues to pay down its debt. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.27-32 55.12 55.52 55.23 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 21* -795.9 mln Month-to-date** 2.10 bln Year-to-date** 430.52 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 21, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 18 -3.87 bln Month-to-date 10.93 bln Year-to-date 167.04 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 21, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 21 Foreign Banks -6.32 bln Public Sector Banks 349.1 mln Private Sector Banks 8.38 bln Mutual Funds -2.20 bln Others 8.47 bln Primary Dealers -5.68 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 10-Year State Loans May 22 73.00 bln 91-Day T-Bills May 23 90.00 bln 182-Day T-Bills May 23 50.00 bln 2018,2021, 2027, May 25 150.00 bln 2036 Bonds BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 9.00% 2013 Interest May 24 788.10 7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00 SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 25 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 90000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 40000.00 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 21 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 46 bids for 1.04 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received a sole bid for 50 million rupees at its reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 89.32 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.89 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)