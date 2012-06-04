GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR likely to open sharply higher as U.S.
non-farm payroll, China non-manufacturing PMI disappoint; pair
last closed at 55.54/55 on Friday, having hit a record high of
56.52 on Thursday.
* Asian shares tumbled on Monday, pushing the broader Tokyo
market to a 28-year low, as investors extended a rout of global
stocks because of worries about a nightmare scenario of
euro-zone breakup, U.S. economic relapse and a sharp slowdown in
China.
* The euro edged back towards a two-year low against the
dollar on Monday, failing to maintain gains. Speculation grew
that the U.S. Federal Reserve may take more monetary easing
steps.
* Brent crude oil prices fell for a fourth straight
day on Friday, dropping under $100 a barrel to a 16-month low,
as weak U.S. and Chinese economic data thrashed markets and sent
investors to perceived safer havens.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn was quoted by media on
Friday saying the central bank has more room to cut rates after
the recent weak Jan-March GDP data and the fall in oil prices.
"The factors that are, perhaps, providing some more room,
one is, growth has slowed down somewhat more than expected,"
Bloomberg quoted Gokarn as saying. "Second, oil prices have come
down somewhat more than expected. Things are working on both
sides. Inflation risks remain."
* India's state-run oil refiners have agreed to a partial
rollback of last month's gasoline price increase, a move that
was expected after a public outcry over the steepest rise in the
country's history.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Annual
Conference of Chief Commissioners and Directors General of
Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax.
* RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn at 'India All Access'
organised by Nomura in Mumbai. (0330GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC is set
to buy a majority holding in Indian financial services firm
Future Capital Holdings for $100-$125 million, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Sunday.
* Bharti Airtel is in talks with banks to raise
short-term bilateral loans to refinance upcoming maturing debt.
The move is a further blow to the already sluggish Indian
syndicated loan market.
India's biggest mobile phone carrier needs around $400
million in two-year money to partially repay a $2 billion
18-month bridge loan due in June. Citigroup, HSBC, Intesa
Sanpaolo, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are among those
interested in providing the lending. (IFR)
* Tadas Wind Energy, promoted by IL&FS Transport Networks
(India), has raised a 8.76 billion rupees ($156 million) loan
via IL&FS Financial Services as a bookrunner. (IFR)
* Viceroy Bangalore Hotels has raised a 2.06 billion rupees
loan to part finance a hotel at Race Course Road in Bangalore
and repay a short-term loan. (IFR)
* India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki is to invest
40 billion rupees ($716 million) to set up a new manufacturing
facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat, raising its
total capacity to 2 million units by 2015-16.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.75-82 56.57 56.50 55.78 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 1* -2.20 bln
Month-to-date** -6.31 bln
Year-to-date** 418.60 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 1, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 31 25.21 bln
Month-to-date 25.21 bln
Year-to-date 217.01 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 1, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 1
Foreign Banks -4.83 bln
Public Sector Banks -8.29 bln
Private Sector Banks 10.31 bln
Mutual Funds 1.83 bln
Others 8.05 bln
Primary Dealers -7.10 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
10-Yr State Loans June 5 40.05 bln
91-Day T-Bills June 6 90 bln
182-Day T-Bills June 6 50 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of June 1
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
40 bids for 660 billion rupees at its three-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted 9 bids for 45.50 billion rupees at the reverse
repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 100.45 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.95 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)