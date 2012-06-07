GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR is seen opening sharply lower as risk
aversion wanes for Asian currencies, euro holding above two-year
lows. Oil importers stepping in to buy dollars will weigh on the
pair. Pair last closed at 55.36/37.
* Asian shares rose on Thursday on signs that European
policymakers were seeking a solution for ailing Spanish banks
and amid growing expectations for additional monetary stimulus
if major economies deteriorate further.
* The euro hovered near two-week highs against the greenback
early in Asia on Thursday, while the Australian dollar rose
towards parity as hopes grew that Europe was moving closer to
helping rescue Spain's stricken banks.
* Crude oil futures rallied on Wednesday, with Brent
returning above $100 a barrel on growing hopes for a rescue of
Spain's troubled banks to ease the euro zone debt crisis, and as
a U.S. Federal Reserve official hinted at more monetary
easing.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's government on Wednesday vowed to push ahead with
major transport and power projects in the current financial
year, buoying stocks in infrastructure companies with an attempt
to inject some life into the flagging economy.
* Major auto makers in India warned on Wednesday that
government proposals to raise the tax on cars running on heavily
subsidised diesel will hurt a fast-growing sector popular with
India's emerging middle class.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Reliance Industries annual general meeting (0530
GMT)
* India's main opposition to start nationwide stir against
price rise
* India's annual monsoon rains, crucial for the health of
largely farm-dependent economy
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Videocon Group, the diversified group controlled by
Venugopal Dhoot, is planning new foreign currency loans of
US$4bn-$5bn to fund its offshore capital expenditure plans in
the oil and gas sector. Some of the proceeds will also be used
to repay existing debt. (IFR)
* Germany's Merck KGaA and India's Dr. Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd have struck a deal to develop cheap
versions of biotech cancer drugs, seeking to tap into a new
market as patents on biotech medicines expire.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.30-35 55.83 55.79 55.35 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 6* 2.69 bln
Month-to-date** -19.77 bln
Year-to-date** 405.17 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 6, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
June 6 -11.32 bln
Month-to-date 7.69 bln
Year-to-date 199.49 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 6, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 6
Foreign Banks -18.71 bln
Public Sector Banks 19.17 bln
Private Sector Banks 746.12 mln
Mutual Funds 802.43 mln
Others 5.59 bln
Primary Dealers -6.10 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government Bonds June 8 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of June 7
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 34 bids for 872.30 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 102.72 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.03 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)