GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Shares, commodities and the battered euro jumped on Monday
after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to
$125 billion to shore up its struggling banks, relieving markets
that had feared for the country's fiscal collapse.
* The euro was poised to stage its biggest daily rally
against the dollar in almost eight months on Monday, after Spain
secured help for its debt-ridden banks and as Chinese economic
data, while disappointing, was not as bad as the market had
feared.
* Crude oil futures rose $2 in early Asian trading on Monday
after euro zone finance ministers agreed to a rescue package of
up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for Spain's banks and
after talks between the United Nations and Iran failed.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 120 billion
rupees ($2.2 billion) of government bonds on June 12 via open
market operations, it said on Friday, its first such action
after a two week break.
* India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of
91-day treasury bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills
on June 13, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on
Friday.
* The Reserve Bank of India increased the number of
remittances by non-resident Indians to individuals to 30 from 12
per year, it said in a news release on Friday.
The measure is another step to help boost dollar inflows and
protect a weakening rupee.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India-U.S. strategic talks in Washington.
* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate tax
conference in New Delhi.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Sole bookrunner IDBI Bank raised 2.26 billion rupees
($40.7 million) via a 12-year loan for GMR Gujarat Solar Power.
Proceeds of the loan will be used to set up a 25MW solar
photovoltaic power plant in Gujarat. (IFR)
* Bollywood film producer and distributor Eros International
said it had not determined when to launch its intended
NYSE listing, given current rocky U.S. equity market conditions,
but would continue to monitor the market. (IFR)
* Indian capital markets regulator Sebi has revised the
framework for Qualified Foreign Investor in Indian equities. The
revision has allowed QFIs from countries of the Gulf Cooperation
Council and the European Commission to access the Indian stock
markets. Initially, this access was made available to QFIs from
the 34 Financial Action Task Force Countries. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.70-75 55.93 55.98 55.72 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 8* 2.02 bln
Month-to-date** -10.67 bln
Year-to-date** 414.27 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 8, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
June 7 1.05 bln
Month-to-date 19.28 bln
Year-to-date 211.07 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 8, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 8
Foreign Banks 4.20 bln
Public Sector Banks 2.09 bln
Private Sector Banks -2.53 bln
Mutual Funds 7.27 bln
Others 6.17 bln
Primary Dealers -17.19 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Bond Buy via OMOs June 12 120 bln
91-Day T-Bills June 13 100 bln
364-Day T-Bills June 13 50 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of June 8
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
39 bids for 1.04 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a
sole bid for 150 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo
auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI remain steady at 102.72
bln rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.12 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)