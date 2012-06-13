GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Wednesday, following gains in European and U.S. markets where bargain hunters bought beaten down stocks, but markets remained vulnerable to the euro zone's debt woes as Spanish yields hit record highs on worries over banks. * The euro stayed tethered to a familiar range on Wednesday, with many investors sticking to the sidelines ahead of an Italian bond sale the next day and a weekend vote in Greece which could determine the future of the euro zone. * Brent crude fell and U.S. crude edged up on Tuesday in spread trading that reacted to data showing a drawdown in stockpiles at a key U.S. hub as concerns persisted that the euro zone debt crisis will curb demand for oil. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's external affairs minister S.M. Krishna sought to reassure frustrated U.S. business leaders that India is committed to economic reforms after recent government decisions that have left them questioning future investments. * Iran's Bank Parsian has stopped issuing payment guarantees for Iranian importers who buy Indian goods, because its account that was set up to skirt Western sanctions does not have the necessary funds in rupees. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will meet chairmen of state-run insurers in New Delhi. * RBI to release money supply, reserve money data. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Three Indian banks have committed a total of around $130 million so far to the $280 million seven-year loan financing a floating production, storage and offloading (vessel for Forbes Bumi Armada Offshore, the joint venture between India's Forbes & Co and Malaysia's Bumi Armada. Closing and signing of the facility are targeted for September. (IFR) * Bharti Airtel has obtained a $150 million 12-month bilateral loan from Axis Bank. Proceeds will refinance part of a $2 billion 18-month bridge loan maturing this month. Standard Chartered was the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner on that bridge loan, which paid a margin of 120bp over Libor and a top-level all-in in the 200s. (IFR) * Holders of Suzlon Energy's out-of-the-money $300 million zero-coupon CBs and $35.6 million 7.5 percent CBs approved a resolution to extend the maturity date until July 27. The notes were due to be redeemed at 145.23 and 150.24, respectively, on June 12. The company, which manufactures wind turbines, has also received approval for the extension from the Reserve Bank of India. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.96-01 56.32 56.27 56.03 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 12* 2.02 bln Month-to-date** -5.73 bln Year-to-date** 419.22 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 12, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt June 11 7.53 bln Month-to-date 7.96 bln Year-to-date 199.75 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 12, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 12 Foreign Banks 9.99 bln Public Sector Banks -14.21 bln Private Sector Banks 3.63 bln Mutual Funds -512.18 mln Others -1.92 bln Primary Dealers 2.99 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills June 13 100 bln 364-Day T-Bills June 13 50 bln BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Jun 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) 7.17% 2015 Interest Jun 14 20076.00 SDL 07.35%, 2015 Interest Jun 15 76.99 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Jun 15 805.93 (10 States) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 15 92049.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 15 32028.00 SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 16 132.36 (KERALA) For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of June 12 * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 33 bids for 853.05 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a sole bid for 150 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 102.02 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.23 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)