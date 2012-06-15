GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged up on Friday, and the euro held most of the previous session's gains, as nervous investors took comfort from plans for coordinated action by major central banks to stabilise markets if Sunday's election in Greece results in turmoil. * The euro held firm against the U.S. dollar on Friday, reflecting hopes of central bank action to counter potential fallout from Sunday's crucial election in Greece, and after disappointing U.S. economic data. * Oil futures rose on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to keep its collective oil output ceiling unchanged for the second half of the year at 30 million barrels per day. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India removed a hefty tax and took other steps to ease payments in its rupee currency for some imports of Iranian oil as it seeks to continue purchases - albeit reduced -- in face of Western sanctions that blocked an earlier payment method. * President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh agreed on Thursday on the need to buffer the global economy against risks from the European debt crisis, the White House said. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI releases data on weekly foreign reserves and bank loans at 0630 GMT. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Holders of Subex's outstanding convertible bonds due July 9 have been made an offer to exchange them for up to $131.1 million of new five-year CBs due March 2017.(IFR) * Nine banks are currently in talks with Yes Bank on its $180 million-$200 million one-year term loan. Middle Eastern, Asian and European banks are said to be looking at participating, in addition to Citigroup, Commerzbank, Standard Chartered Bank and Wells Fargo Bank - the four leads on the US$90m loan from last year that this loan refinances.(IFR) * Indian Synthetic Rubber has raised a $111 million 10-year loan via Mizuho Corporate Bank to fund capital expenditures. Mizuho took US$45m of the loan, while Japan Bank for International Cooperation took the rest of $55 million.(IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.86-91 56.18 56.15 55.92 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 14* 1.05 bln Month-to-date** -2.77 bln Year-to-date** 422.18 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 14, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt June 13 2.53 bln Month-to-date 19.41 bln Year-to-date 211.21 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 14, as submitted by custodians) BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 16 132.36 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.76% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5694.00 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of June 14 * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 27 bids for 705.2 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and all 4 bids for 4.65 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 99.22 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.97 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)