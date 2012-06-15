GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged up on Friday, and the euro held most of
the previous session's gains, as nervous investors took comfort
from plans for coordinated action by major central banks to
stabilise markets if Sunday's election in Greece results in
turmoil.
* The euro held firm against the U.S. dollar on Friday,
reflecting hopes of central bank action to counter potential
fallout from Sunday's crucial election in Greece, and after
disappointing U.S. economic data.
* Oil futures rose on Thursday after the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to keep its collective oil
output ceiling unchanged for the second half of the year at 30
million barrels per day.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India removed a hefty tax and took other steps to ease
payments in its rupee currency for some imports of Iranian oil
as it seeks to continue purchases - albeit reduced -- in face of
Western sanctions that blocked an earlier payment method.
* President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh agreed on Thursday on the need to buffer the global
economy against risks from the European debt crisis, the White
House said.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI releases data on weekly foreign reserves and bank
loans at 0630 GMT.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Holders of Subex's outstanding convertible bonds due July
9 have been made an offer to exchange them for up to $131.1
million of new five-year CBs due March 2017.(IFR)
* Nine banks are currently in talks with Yes Bank on its $180
million-$200 million one-year term loan. Middle Eastern, Asian
and European banks are said to be looking at participating, in
addition to Citigroup, Commerzbank, Standard Chartered Bank and
Wells Fargo Bank - the four leads on the US$90m loan from last
year that this loan refinances.(IFR)
* Indian Synthetic Rubber has raised a $111 million 10-year
loan via Mizuho Corporate Bank to fund capital expenditures.
Mizuho took US$45m of the loan, while Japan Bank for
International Cooperation took the rest of $55 million.(IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.86-91 56.18 56.15 55.92 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 14* 1.05 bln
Month-to-date** -2.77 bln
Year-to-date** 422.18 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 14, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
June 13 2.53 bln
Month-to-date 19.41 bln
Year-to-date 211.21 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 14, as submitted by
custodians)
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 16 132.36
(KERALA)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66
(4 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79
(3 States)
SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36
(3 States)
SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75
(NAGALAND)
8.76% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5694.00
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of June 14
* The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 27 bids for
705.2 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which
it injects liquidity into the banking system and all 4 bids for
4.65 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 99.22 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.97 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)