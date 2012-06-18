GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro jumped to a one-month high and Asian shares rose on Monday after Greece's cliffhanger election delivered a slim parliamentary majority to pro-bailout parties, a result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro together. * The euro hit a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Monday after Greek election projections showed parties committed to staying in the single currency were on course to secure a slim parliamentary majority. * Crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday as Greece's pro-bailout parties looked set to win a slim majority at weekend elections, easing investor fears of an imminent exit from the euro zone. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank is expected to cut interest rates on Monday in a bid to breathe fresh life into a sputtering economy even as inflation remains uncomfortably high. * Rising food prices in India, where inflation rose to 7.55 percent last month, can be addressed by ensuring supply rather than monetary tightening, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday. * India's ruling Congress party named Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee as its nominee for president on Friday, capping a week of political turmoil that exposed the fragility of a coalition government that has lurched between crises as the economy sputters. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Indian central bank will release its mid-quarter policy review at 0530 GMT. * India will release CPI based inflation data for May at 0530 GMT. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, plans to borrow $1 billion to $2 billion from the overseas market in the next three months, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri told reporters on the sidelines of a banking event. [ID: nL3E8HG06E] * The $ 1 billion five-year term loan for Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries has not yet been mandated, with some banks still processing approvals. The borrower originally requested proposals by May 30, but a few banks have needed more time. (IFR) * Crisil has refreshed its rating on the proposed IPO of search provider Just Dial, awarding it 5/5. The offering is expected to be around $150 million in size and will comprise primary and secondary shares. ( I FR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.80-85 55.96 56.00 55.82 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 15* N.A. Month-to-date** -1.86 bln Year-to-date** 423.08 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 15, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt June 14 -7.34 bln Month-to-date 12.07 bln Year-to-date 203.87 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 15, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 15 Foreign Banks -13.47 bln Public Sector Banks 14.83 bln Private Sector Banks -640.4 mln Mutual Funds -3.10 bln Others 496.5 mln Primary Dealers -619.7 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.76% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5694.00 For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 10-Yr State Loans June 19 39.50 bln* 91-Day T-Bills June 20 90 bln 182-Day T-Bills June 20 50 bln * Tamil Nadu has an option to raise an additional 1.50 billion rupees. LIQUIDITY, as of June 15 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 55 bids for 869.35 billion rupees at its two three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and all 4 bids for 9 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 98.92 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.96 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)