GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as a post-Greek election relief rally quickly ran out of steam, with rising Spanish and Italian bond yields signalling that European leaders still have much to do to contain the euro zone debt crisis. * The euro on Tuesday held most of its losses from the previous session after optimism about a pro-bailout vote in Greece gave way to worries over Spain's precarious banking system, pushing its borrowing costs to levels seen as unsustainable. * Brent crude prices fell on Monday to 16-month lows as pressure from the broad euro zone debt crisis and fading expectations for coordinated central bank action erased gains derived initially from the pro-bailout election result in Greece. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of debt on June 22, including 70 billion rupees of the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. * The five BRICS emerging economies said on Monday they agreed to enhance their contributions to the International Monetary Fund and to explore currency swaps as part of efforts to promote global financial stability. * India's state-run fuel retailers have decided not to cut retail gasoline prices for now and will review the situation later this week, an oil ministry source said on Monday. * India plans to sell stakes in 15 state-run firms by the end of March next year, including shares worth $1.25 billion in miner NMDC, a finance ministry official said on Monday, in a move seen aimed at boosting investor sentiment following slower economic growth. * India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) have signed an agreement to renew a cooperation pact in areas such as exploration, the chairman of the Indian company told Reuters. * Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on the Long-Term (LT) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of seven Indian state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the ratings. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI Governor to give speech at Indian Merchants' Chamber at 0600GMT. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * The deadline for responses to the request for proposals for a $300 million six-year term loan for GAIL (India) has been extended to next week at the request of banks. Originally due on June 15, responses are now due on June 25. (IFR) * An Indian consortium said it was no longer considering making an offer for Britain's Cove Energy, confirming the battle for the Mozambique-focused explorer is a two-horse race between Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production and oil major Shell. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.27-32 56.07 56.40 56.05 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 18* 4.12 bln Month-to-date** 2.06 bln Year-to-date** 427 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 18, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt June 15 -356 mln Month-to-date 117.2 bln Year-to-date 203.52 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 18, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 18 Foreign Banks -11.64 bln Public Sector Banks 34.58 bln Private Sector Banks -5.67 bln Mutual Funds -4.04 bln Others 1.31 bln Primary Dealers -14.53 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.76% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5694.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 202 Interest Jun 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Jun 22 3675.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 22 100127.50 182 days T-Bill For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 10-Yr State Loans June 19 44.50 bln* 91-Day T-Bills June 20 90 bln 182-Day T-Bills June 20 50 bln Govt Bonds June 22 150 bln * Tamil Nadu has an option to raise an additional 1.50 billion rupees. LIQUIDITY, as of June 18 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 36 bids for 999.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and all 2 bids for 350 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 69.04 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.92 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Anand Basu)