GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares and the euro were pressured on Friday as
European leaders argued over how to ease borrowing strains in
Italy and Spain and stop the euro zone debt crisis spreading,
with investors fearful of U.S. reaction to the
deadlock.
* The euro hobbled along three-week lows in Asia on
Friday as investors awaited more news from a summit of European
leaders amid already diminished expectations that it will yield
any concrete measures to tackle the debt crisis
immediately.
* Crude oil futures fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday,
and are on track for the worst quarterly performance since the
2008 financial debacle, on worries that an EU summit will not
find durable solutions to the euro zone crisis, stifling global
growth prospects.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The ability of Indian banks and corporates to borrow
overseas could be hit if the country's sovereign rating is
downgraded, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday, after
recent cuts to the country's outlook by Fitch and Standard &
Poor's.
* India's state-run fuel retailers will cut gasoline prices
by 2.46 rupees ($0.04) per litre from Friday, Indian Oil Corp
said, responding to softer global oil and petrol
prices.
* India published draft guidelines on Thursday to implement
rules that target tax evasion but have provoked an outcry among
foreign investors at a time when the country needs capital
inflows.
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday its books will
not be open for transactions to be put through on July 2 due to
annual closing of accounts.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Indias' infrastructure data for May will be
released.(0630GMT)
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to speak
at the RBI Rajbhasha Shield Award function. (1030 GMT)
* Fiscal deficit data for April-May to be released. (1030
GMT)
* India data on current account, forex reserves, bank
lending to be released. (1130GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* HSBC said it had sold its stakes in two non-core
assets in India for $425 million as it continues to slim down
its business and build reserves to cope with tougher regulations
coming into force following the financial crisis.
* Search provider Just Dial has reportedly postponed its
planned $150 million IPO until next year and raised 3.27 billion
rupees ($57 million) from two of its existing shareholders,
Sequioa Capital (3.05 billion rupees) and SAP Ventures (220
million rupees). The pre-IPO funding is also termed by the
market as one of the largest venture capital funding. (IFR)
* JSW Steel informed that it had paid $391.8 million to its
bondholders including a redemption premium of 142.8 percent.
Rolta India also redeemed its $134.7 million outstanding CBs
including redemption premium of $38 million. (IFR)
* The $1 billion five-year term loan for Indian energy
conglomerate Reliance Industries is expected to be mandated
soon. The borrower is in talks with banks that have put in
proposals on a one-on-one basis. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
57.32-37 57.35 57.53 57.17 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 28* -11.13 bln
Month-to-date** 1.94 bln
Year-to-date** 426.88 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 28, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
June 27 -7.54 bln
Month-to-date 11.02 bln
Year-to-date 202.82 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 28, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 28
Foreign Banks 2.17 bln
Public Sector Banks 6.04 bln
Private Sector Banks -7.31 bln
Mutual Funds -1.47 bln
Others 742.5 mln
Primary Dealers -176.2 mln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 90008.50
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 30000.00
SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government Bonds June 29 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of June 28
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
33 bids for 743.35 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted all 5 bids for 32.3 billion rupees at its reverse
repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 99.58 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)