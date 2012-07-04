GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Wednesday as investors kept hopes high for more monetary policy stimulus to support the faltering global economy, but trading may be subdued with U.S. markets closed for the Independence Day holiday. * High-beta currencies like the Australian dollar got off to a firm start in Asia on Wednesday, having outperformed their G3 counterparts as markets geared up for more policy action from major central banks. * Brent crude rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday, topping $100 a barrel as rising tensions over Iran's nuclear programme sparked oil's second rally in three sessions after a second-quarter slide. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's federal cabinet on Tuesday referred to a ministerial panel a proposal to charge mobile phone carriers a one-time fee for their existing second-generation airwave holdings, based on a price to be determined by an upcoming auction, a senior government official said. * India has allowed 2 million tonnes of wheat exports from government warehouses, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday, as part of a strategy to trim bulging stocks to avoid the grains getting rotten. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Gov at bank event in Chennai. * India-Pakistan talks begin in New Delhi (0700 GMT) * India-Services PMI for June (0500 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Seven banks are close to clubbing the $140 million eight-year term loan for Bharat Oman Refineries. Bank Muscat, DBS Bank, Korea Development Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, State Bank of India and UOB have committed to the deal, joining co-ordinator Deutsche Bank. Allocations and signing are targeted for this week.(IFR) * Debt-laden GTL Infrastructure said it was considering restructuring its convertible bonds due November 29. It has $228.3 million of zero-coupon CBs outstanding.(IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.52-57 55.12 55.15 54.51 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 03* 5.90 bln Month-to-date** 38.95 bln Year-to-date** 458.88 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 03, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 02 8.49 bln Month-to-date 8.49 bln Year-to-date 217.10 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 03, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 03 Foreign Banks -3.15 bln Public Sector Banks 5.06 bln Private Sector Banks -112.5 mln Mutual Funds -5.82 bln Others 5.76 bln Primary Dealers -1.73 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jul 05 262.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 587.30 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 85200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 40000.00 SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT T-Bills July 4 120 bln Government Bonds July 6 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 03 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 47 bids for 979.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted 2 bids for 16 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rose to 178.08 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rose to 3.24 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)