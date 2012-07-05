GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Thursday as markets awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day, while the euro was pressured by widespread expectations of a rate cut to support fragile euro zone growth. * The euro wallowed near one-week lows on Thursday, struggling to find any traction ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank. * Benchmark oil prices fell back below $100 a barrel on Wednesday, after a sharp gain the previous day, as new evidence of grim economic conditions in Europe offset expectations of fresh stimulus measures. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has put in place a $5.4 billion policy to provide free medicine to its people, a decision that could change the lives of hundreds of millions, but a ban on branded drugs stands to cut Big Pharma out of the windfall. * India's southern Karnataka state has recommended that eight iron ore mines be approved to resume operations with a total capacity of 5.5 million tonnes per year, including a 2.2 million tonne mine operated by Sesa Goa, a mining official said. * The Indian government has asked state-run banks to reduce their reliance on high-cost bulk deposits and certificates of deposits (CDs), forcing lenders to find alternate sources of funding and drawing complaints from some. * India's debt limit auction on Wednesday met tepid investor response due to investment restrictions in the auctioned limits and because of thin participation by some investors on account of a U.S. holiday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India central bank board meeting in Chennai. * Indian and Pakistani foreign secretaries to hold joint news conference in New Delhi. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Prime Focus, an Indian company which provides post-production services, including visual effects for film and television companies, has hired Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to advise on a $150 million issue of ADRs. The offering is expected to surface later this year. (IFR) * The $100 million three-year term loan for Power Finance Corp is likely to be increased to at least $200 million. At least half a dozen banks, including Taiwanese and Japanese lenders, have joined so far. Closing of syndication is pending commitments from several banks. (IFR) * Japan Bank for International Cooperation has agreed to provide a $30 million equivalent credit line for ICICI Bank to support Japanese renewable equipment manufacturers. This is the first time the export credit agency has provided support for renewable-related equipment exports. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.91-96 54.70 54.91 54.75 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) July 04* 2.39 bln Month-to-date** 44.55 bln Year-to-date** 464.48 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 04, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt July 03 505 mln Month-to-date 8.99 bln Year-to-date 217.61 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 04, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 04 Foreign Banks 13.24 bln Public Sector Banks -15.53 bln Private Sector Banks -1.83 bln Mutual Funds 4.05 bln Others -441 mln Primary Dealers 110.1 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 85200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 40000.00 SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For full table, see WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government Bonds July 6 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of July 04 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 30 bids for 483.65 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted 2 bids for 8.90 billion million rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 217.17 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.41 trln rupees.