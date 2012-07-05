GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased on Thursday as markets awaited the
European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day, while
the euro was pressured by widespread expectations of a rate cut
to support fragile euro zone growth.
* The euro wallowed near one-week lows on Thursday,
struggling to find any traction ahead of a widely expected
interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.
* Benchmark oil prices fell back below $100 a barrel on
Wednesday, after a sharp gain the previous day, as new evidence
of grim economic conditions in Europe offset expectations of
fresh stimulus measures.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India has put in place a $5.4 billion policy to provide
free medicine to its people, a decision that could change the
lives of hundreds of millions, but a ban on branded drugs stands
to cut Big Pharma out of the windfall.
* India's southern Karnataka state has recommended that
eight iron ore mines be approved to resume operations with a
total capacity of 5.5 million tonnes per year, including a 2.2
million tonne mine operated by Sesa Goa, a mining
official said.
* The Indian government has asked state-run banks to reduce
their reliance on high-cost bulk deposits and certificates of
deposits (CDs), forcing lenders to find alternate sources of
funding and drawing complaints from some.
* India's debt limit auction on Wednesday met tepid investor
response due to investment restrictions in the auctioned limits
and because of thin participation by some investors on account
of a U.S. holiday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India central bank board meeting in Chennai.
* Indian and Pakistani foreign secretaries to hold joint
news conference in New Delhi.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Prime Focus, an Indian company which provides
post-production services, including visual effects for film and
television companies, has hired Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to
advise on a $150 million issue of ADRs. The offering is expected
to surface later this year. (IFR)
* The $100 million three-year term loan for Power Finance
Corp is likely to be increased to at least $200 million. At
least half a dozen banks, including Taiwanese and Japanese
lenders, have joined so far. Closing of syndication is pending
commitments from several banks. (IFR)
* Japan Bank for International Cooperation has agreed to
provide a $30 million equivalent credit line for ICICI Bank to
support Japanese renewable equipment manufacturers. This is the
first time the export credit agency has provided support for
renewable-related equipment exports. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
54.91-96 54.70 54.91 54.75 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
July 04* 2.39 bln
Month-to-date** 44.55 bln
Year-to-date** 464.48 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 04, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
July 03 505 mln
Month-to-date 8.99 bln
Year-to-date 217.61 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 04, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 04
Foreign Banks 13.24 bln
Public Sector Banks -15.53 bln
Private Sector Banks -1.83 bln
Mutual Funds 4.05 bln
Others -441 mln
Primary Dealers 110.1 mln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05
(2 States)
SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 85200.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 40000.00
SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19
(GUJARAT)
SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77
(4 States)
SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38
(2 States)
SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
Government Bonds July 6 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of July 04
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 30 bids for 483.65 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It also accepted 2 bids for 8.90 billion million rupees
at the reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 217.17 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.41 trln
rupees.
