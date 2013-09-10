GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Fresh signs of global economic stability drove Asian stocks to a three-month high on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to more data out of China, while oil nursed heavy losses as fears of an imminent U.S. military strike against Syria receded even further. * The euro held steady around a more than one-week high in early Asian trade on Tuesday, as risk appetite ticked up after a Russian proposal on Syria raised the chance that a U.S. military strike would be delayed or averted. * Benchmark Brent oil prices posted their biggest decline in nearly three months on Monday, diving as much as $3 a barrel as new proposals to clamp down on Syria's chemical weapons eased fears of an imminent military strike against the country. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell further from two-year highs on Monday as more investors bet the Federal Reserve might scale back its bond purchases by a smaller amount at next week's policy meeting than they had thought. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,270.06 (+1.53 pct) * NSE index 5,680.40 (+1.56 pct) * Rupee 65.24/25 per dollar (66.01/02) * 10-year bond yield 8.63 pct (8.42 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.42 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.26 pct (9.27 pct) * Call money 10.15/10.20 pct (10.25/10.30 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India August trade data likely due this week. * SIAM auto numbers for August. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The upside of the Indian rupee's slump is an export boom that sets the economy straight, right? Wrong. See INSIGHT. * India's merchandise exports posted double-digit growth in the month of August, while imports were "contained", Trade Secretary S. R. Rao said on Monday, offering some respite for the troubled rupee currency. * India will announce many new measures in the next few days and weeks to curb non-essential imports in order to strengthen the rupee and contain inflation, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Saturday. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it will start subsidising the hedging costs of foreign currency swaps for banks offering deposits to overseas non-resident Indians (NRIs) starting from Sept. 10 until Nov. 30. * India may announce more measures to curb fuel consumption later this month and raise diesel prices by close to 10 percent soon in a bid to cut the biggest item in its import bill and support the rupee, government officials said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 64.80-90 65.43 65.42 64.81 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 6* $122.66 mln# Month-to-date** $135.03 mln Year-to-date** $11.71 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 65.31 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 5 $311.18 mln Month-to-date $256.45 mln Year-to-date -$4.51 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 6 Foreign Banks -19.29 bln Public Sector Banks 9.64 bln Private Sector Banks 4.55 bln Mutual Funds 14.40 bln Others 9.33 bln Primary Dealers -18.63 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 849.00 (ASSAM) 7.40% 2035 Interest Sep 10 19240.00 8.52% FRB 2013 Redemption Sep 10 41704.00 10.18% 2026 Interest Sep 11 7635.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 12 167150.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 12 50025.30 For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE T-Bills 120 Sept. 11 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted 63 bids for 389.12 billion rupees at its four-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 150 million rupees at its four-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 421.23 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.2 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)