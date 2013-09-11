GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, on track to post their tenth straight day of gains, while investors gave the safe-haven yen a wide berth as optimism on the Chinese economy grew and worries about U.S. military strikes on Syria receded. * The yen eased to a seven-week low versus the dollar on Wednesday after U.S. President Barack Obama said during a televised address on Syria that he had deeply held a preference for peaceful solutions and had seen encouraging signs in the last few days. * Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell by more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday as Syria accepted a Russian proposal to give up its chemical weapons, easing concerns about the potential for U.S. military strikes against Damascus. * U.S. Treasuries yields climbed on Tuesday as upbeat Chinese industrial output and retail sales data eased fears of an economic slowdown, while ebbing concerns about a Western-led attack on Syria also reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,997.10 (+3.77 pct) * NSE index 5,896.75 (+3.81 pct) * Rupee 63.84/85 per dollar (65.24/25) * 10-year bond yield 8.47 pct (8.63 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.27 pct (8.44 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.09 pct (9.26 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.15/10.20 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital LP, on Tuesday gave a strongly negative outlook for the Indian stock market, saying it could be hit especially hard by outflows of funds from emerging markets on expected changes in monetary policy by major central banks. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday banks can raise funds overseas above 50 percent of their Tier I capital with a minimum maturity of three years and swap these borrowings with the central bank at a concessional rate for one to three years. * The Reserve Bank of India's net sales on the spot foreign exchange market jumped to $5.98 billion in July from a June figure of $2.25 billion, central bank data showed on Tuesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 64.40-50 64.80 64.94 64.20 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 10* $400.89 mln# Month-to-date** $329.10 mln Year-to-date** $11.91 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 10 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.9575 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 6 -$101.71 mln Month-to-date $154.74 mln Year-to-date -$4.61 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 10 Foreign Banks 4.60 bln Public Sector Banks 34.50 mln Private Sector Banks -4.02 bln Mutual Funds -3.34 bln Others 2.34 bln Primary Dealers 376.50 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 10.18% 2026 Interest Sep 11 7635.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 12 167150.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 12 50025.30 For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE T-Bills 120 Sept. 11 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted 65 bids for 401.22 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted 4 bids for 480 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 435.94 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.31 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)