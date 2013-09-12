GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eked out small gains and the dollar remained under pressure on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve's impending stimulus reduction might be smaller than some had believed. * The dollar struggled at two-week lows against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, as markets continued to chip away at its recent gains on growing doubts the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus in any significant way next week. * Crude oil prices edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors worried about whether diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons would avert military action that could disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday due to strong investor demand at a $21 billion auction of 10-year notes, part of this week's $65 billion supply of coupon-bearing government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,997.45 (unch) * NSE index 5,913.15 (+0.28 pct) * Rupee 63.38/39 per dollar (63.84/85) * 10-year bond yield 8.46 pct (8.47 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.31 pct (8.27 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.13 pct (9.09 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.20/10.25 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * July factory data, August CPI at 1200GMT * India cabinet to meet at 1200GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's cabinet will on Thursday consider a finance ministry proposal to allow the country to borrow an additional $4.3 billion from the World Bank by investing in special bonds, in effect leveraging its foreign exchange reserves. DEALS/LOANS * India's Jaiprakash Associates Ltd has agreed to sell its cement plant in Gujarat state to UltraTech Cement Ltd for around 38 billion rupees ($594 million) including debt. * The Department of Disinvestment plans to launch roadshows in the first or second week of October ahead of the sale of a Rs56bn (US$879m) stake in Indian Oil Corp. "We are awaiting the cabinet's approval," a source said. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.95-05 64.00 64.20 64.00 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 11* $92.73 mln# Month-to-date** $750.25 mln Year-to-date** $12.33 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.30 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 10 -$89.61 mln Month-to-date $65.13 mln Year-to-date -$4.70 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 11 Foreign Banks 2.91 bln Public Sector Banks 5.62 bln Private Sector Banks 698.25 mln Mutual Funds -7.55 bln Others 185.70 mln Primary Dealers -1.87 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 12 167150.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 12 50025.30 SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) For a detailed table see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted 64 bids for 393.59 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted the sole bid for 400 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 436.81 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.25 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)