GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares slipped on Friday and the dollar held to
overnight losses against the yen as investors fretted not
whether but by how much the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut its
monthly stimulus at next week's monetary meeting.
* The yen clung onto broad overnight gains in Asia on Friday
as investors unwound bearish positions particularly against the
Australian dollar, which suffered a major setback in the wake of
disappointing jobs data at home.
* Global oil prices rose for a second straight day on
Thursday as investors monitored diplomatic efforts to eliminate
Syria's chemical weapons and Libya declared force majeure on
another three ports.
* Prices for U.S. Treasuries traded slightly higher on
Thursday, paring early gains on uncertainty over whether the
Federal Reserve next week will decide to slow its massive
bond-buying program, which overshadowed a 30-year debt sale that
saw strong results.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,781.88 (-1.08 pct)
* NSE index 5,850.70 (-1.06 pct)
* Rupee 63.50/51 per dollar (63.38/39)
* 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.46 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.31 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 9.24 pct (9.13 pct)
* Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.20/10.25 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council will release
economic outlook for fiscal year 2013/14, including forecasts
for GDP, fiscal deficit, capital inflows and current account
deficit between 0530-0630 GMT.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's industrial production unexpectedly rebounded in
July while consumer inflation cooled last month, offering some
relief for policymakers who have been battling the country's
worst economic crisis in more than 20 years.
* India's cabinet has approved a plan that will allow it to
borrow an additional $4.3 billion from the World Bank by
investing in special bonds, but could not agree on an increase
in taxes on cotton exports, a minister said on Thursday.
KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS
* India Infoline Finance plans to raise up to 10.5 billion
rupees $164 million) through a secured bond sale. The issue will
open on Sept. 17 and close on Oct. 4. The three-year and
five-year bonds have an option of monthly and annual interest
payments and will yield 12.68 percent for the monthly interest
option and 12 percent for the annual interest option. (IFR)
* India's Jaiprakash Associates Ltd has agreed to
sell its cement plant in India's Gujarat state to UltraTech
Cement Ltd for an enterprise value of 38 billion
rupees ($594 million) in an attempt to lower its debt.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
64.25-29 64.35 64.60 64.22 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept. 12* $142.07 mln#
Month-to-date** $835.97 mln
Year-to-date** $12.42 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 12 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.50 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 11 -$136.68 mln
Month-to-date -$71.55 mln
Year-to-date -$4.83 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 12 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept. 12
Foreign Banks -11.24 bln
Public Sector Banks 5.40 bln
Private Sector Banks 9.42 bln
Mutual Funds 0.28 bln
Others 2.46 bln
Primary Dealers -6.33 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 82.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 297.22
(2 States)
SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.30
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.22
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 95.31
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 197.40
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 105.63
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 14 648.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 22.33
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 272.67
(2 States)
SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 201.83
(KERALA)
SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 254.87
(GUJARAT)
For a detailed table see:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted 63 bids for 394.49 billion rupees at its
one-day repo auction. It also accepted all three bids for 330
million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 436.69 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.25
trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)