GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped on Friday and the dollar held to overnight losses against the yen as investors fretted not whether but by how much the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut its monthly stimulus at next week's monetary meeting. * The yen clung onto broad overnight gains in Asia on Friday as investors unwound bearish positions particularly against the Australian dollar, which suffered a major setback in the wake of disappointing jobs data at home. * Global oil prices rose for a second straight day on Thursday as investors monitored diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons and Libya declared force majeure on another three ports. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries traded slightly higher on Thursday, paring early gains on uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve next week will decide to slow its massive bond-buying program, which overshadowed a 30-year debt sale that saw strong results. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,781.88 (-1.08 pct) * NSE index 5,850.70 (-1.06 pct) * Rupee 63.50/51 per dollar (63.38/39) * 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.46 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.31 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.24 pct (9.13 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.20/10.25 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council will release economic outlook for fiscal year 2013/14, including forecasts for GDP, fiscal deficit, capital inflows and current account deficit between 0530-0630 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's industrial production unexpectedly rebounded in July while consumer inflation cooled last month, offering some relief for policymakers who have been battling the country's worst economic crisis in more than 20 years. * India's cabinet has approved a plan that will allow it to borrow an additional $4.3 billion from the World Bank by investing in special bonds, but could not agree on an increase in taxes on cotton exports, a minister said on Thursday. KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS * India Infoline Finance plans to raise up to 10.5 billion rupees $164 million) through a secured bond sale. The issue will open on Sept. 17 and close on Oct. 4. The three-year and five-year bonds have an option of monthly and annual interest payments and will yield 12.68 percent for the monthly interest option and 12 percent for the annual interest option. (IFR) * India's Jaiprakash Associates Ltd has agreed to sell its cement plant in India's Gujarat state to UltraTech Cement Ltd for an enterprise value of 38 billion rupees ($594 million) in an attempt to lower its debt. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 64.25-29 64.35 64.60 64.22 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 12* $142.07 mln# Month-to-date** $835.97 mln Year-to-date** $12.42 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.50 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 11 -$136.68 mln Month-to-date -$71.55 mln Year-to-date -$4.83 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 12 Foreign Banks -11.24 bln Public Sector Banks 5.40 bln Private Sector Banks 9.42 bln Mutual Funds 0.28 bln Others 2.46 bln Primary Dealers -6.33 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) For a detailed table see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted 63 bids for 394.49 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted all three bids for 330 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 436.69 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.25 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)