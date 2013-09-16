GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar slid while bonds and shares rallied in Asia on Monday after Lawrence Summers dropped from the race to be head of the Federal Reserve, while progress on Syria also shored up risk appetite. * The U.S. dollar fell to a near four-week low against a basket of major currencies on Monday as investors bet the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy loose for longer after Lawrence Summers pulled out from the race to be the next Fed chief. * Brent crude futures nudged higher on Friday towards $113 a barrel on supply concerns, but the contract was still set for its biggest weekly drop in nearly three months as fears of a U.S.-led military attack on Syria recede. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Friday after weak economic data pointed to slower growth before the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated meeting next week, where it is expected to announce it will reduce it bond purchases. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,732.76 (-0.25 pct) * NSE index 5,850.60 (-0.10 pct) * Rupee 63.49/50 per dollar (63.50/51) * 10-year bond yield 8.49 pct (8.50 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.40 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.20 pct (9.24 pct) * Call money 10.25/10.30 pct (10.20/10.25 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India wholesale price-based inflation data due to be released at around 0630 GMT. * It's Petroleum Conservation day and India's oil minister may take the opportunity to give more details on his plans to save the country $22 billion from its oil import costs and thus help support the staggering rupee. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Foreign investors will be able to buy Indian government debt securities without having to bid for a quota, India's market regulator said on Friday. * When he holds only his first policy review this week, India's new central bank chief has to confront what may well prove to be the biggest challenge of his time in office. KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS * Housing and Urban Development Corp (Hudco) is set to launch its first public sale of tax-free bonds in this fiscal year on Sept.19. The public issue, having a base size of 7.5 billion rupees, offers 10-, 15- and 20-year bonds at 8.41 percent, 8.51 percent and 8.49 percent, respectively. Retail investors will get 25 bps higher coupon on these rates. (IFR) * Export-Import Bank of India raised 1 billion rupees from a 10-year bond sale paying a coupon of 9.45 percent. Axis Bank arranged the sale. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 64.06-12 64.45 64.40 64.00 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 13* -$15.43 mln# Month-to-date** $820.9 mln Year-to-date** $12.40 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.50 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 11 $7.56 mln Month-to-date -$64.55 mln Year-to-date -$4.76 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 13 Foreign Banks 1.73 bln Public Sector Banks -1.15 bln Private Sector Banks 10.72 bln Mutual Funds -15.93 bln Others 3.01 bln Primary Dealers 1.62 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 16 155.95 (2 States) SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Sep 16 1103.57 (11 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1936.62 (2 States) For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Treasury bills 120 Sept. 18 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 62 bids for 389.90 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction. It also accepted the sole bid for 80 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI steady at 436.69 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.20 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)