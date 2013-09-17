GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares slipped slightly and the dollar treaded water
on Tuesday, as global markets braced for the outcome of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting at which it is widely
expected to begin withdrawing stimulus.
* The dollar stayed near a four-week low on Tuesday after
Lawrence Summers' withdrawal from the race to lead the Federal
Reserve reduced expectations of a faster pace of monetary policy
tightening by the U.S. central bank.
* Global oil prices fell on Monday after U.S. and Russian
officials reached a weekend deal to strip Syria of chemical
weapons, easing investor worries.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday after the
withdrawal by Lawrence Summers for consideration as chairman of
the Federal Reserve eased fears of more aggressive monetary
policy tightening if he were to head the U.S. central bank.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,742.47 (0.05 pct)
* NSE index 5,840.55 (-0.17 pct)
* Rupee 62.83/84 per dollar (63.49/50)
* 10-year bond yield 8.43 pct (8.49 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.35 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 9.19 pct (9.20 pct)
* Call money 10.20/10.30 pct (10.25/10.30 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's Cabinet Committee on Investment is expected give
clearances to major projects with investments of up to 1.6
trillion rupees at 1130 GMT.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Foreign banks are pushing to raise billions of dollars
from expatriate Indians in response to New Delhi's drive to
defend its weak currency, which could mean the government can
avoid the need for a sovereign bond or state-backed deposit
scheme to attract inflows.
* A third Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd plant in India
has been hit by a U.S. import ban over quality concerns, dealing
a blow to the company's turnaround plans and threatening to hurt
new launches and sales of medicines to its largest market.
KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS
* Talks are on with the Japan Bank for International
Cooperation to get long-term funding of about 20 years. At least
three to four projects in the power, chemicals and steel sector
are being pitched for such funding backed by the two-step
structure, sources said
* ONGC Videsh has withdrawn its request for proposals on a
$1.5 billion bridge loan, without explanation, sources said.
* The state-owned company had sought the 12-month bridge
loan to part-finance its acquisition of a 10 percent stake in
the Rovuma basin in Mozambique from Indian conglomerate Videocon
Industries.
* The ministry of power has sought the federal cabinet's
approval to sell a 17 percent stake, or 787 mln shares, in Power
Grid Corp of India (PGCIL).
* Idea Cellular is working towards launching its up to 30
bln rupees qualified institutional placement.
* Oberoi Realty is expected to launch its $30 mln-$40 mln
offer for sale soon to meet the 25 pct free-float requirement by
October 18.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
63.90-95 63.24 63.80 63.35 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept. 16* $45.04 mln#
Month-to-date** $974.07 mln
Year-to-date** $12.56 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 16 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.8 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 15 $118.36 mln
Month-to-date $54.37 mln
Year-to-date -$4.71 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 16 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept. 16
Foreign Banks -2.41 bln
Public Sector Banks 0.15 bln
Private Sector Banks 6.18 bln
Mutual Funds -3.00 bln
Others -1.65 bln
Primary Dealers 0.74 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1199.03
(3 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 210.75
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 211.25
(KERALA)
SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 250.67
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1238.27
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 145.98
(2 States)
SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1936.62
(2 States)
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE
Treasury bills 120 Sept. 18
Bonds 150 Sept. 23
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 65 bids for 399.33 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 130
million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 434.77 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI unchanged at 3.19
trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)