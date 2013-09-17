GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped slightly and the dollar treaded water on Tuesday, as global markets braced for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting at which it is widely expected to begin withdrawing stimulus. * The dollar stayed near a four-week low on Tuesday after Lawrence Summers' withdrawal from the race to lead the Federal Reserve reduced expectations of a faster pace of monetary policy tightening by the U.S. central bank. * Global oil prices fell on Monday after U.S. and Russian officials reached a weekend deal to strip Syria of chemical weapons, easing investor worries. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday after the withdrawal by Lawrence Summers for consideration as chairman of the Federal Reserve eased fears of more aggressive monetary policy tightening if he were to head the U.S. central bank. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,742.47 (0.05 pct) * NSE index 5,840.55 (-0.17 pct) * Rupee 62.83/84 per dollar (63.49/50) * 10-year bond yield 8.43 pct (8.49 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.35 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.19 pct (9.20 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.30 pct (10.25/10.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Cabinet Committee on Investment is expected give clearances to major projects with investments of up to 1.6 trillion rupees at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Foreign banks are pushing to raise billions of dollars from expatriate Indians in response to New Delhi's drive to defend its weak currency, which could mean the government can avoid the need for a sovereign bond or state-backed deposit scheme to attract inflows. * A third Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd plant in India has been hit by a U.S. import ban over quality concerns, dealing a blow to the company's turnaround plans and threatening to hurt new launches and sales of medicines to its largest market. KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS * Talks are on with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation to get long-term funding of about 20 years. At least three to four projects in the power, chemicals and steel sector are being pitched for such funding backed by the two-step structure, sources said * ONGC Videsh has withdrawn its request for proposals on a $1.5 billion bridge loan, without explanation, sources said. * The state-owned company had sought the 12-month bridge loan to part-finance its acquisition of a 10 percent stake in the Rovuma basin in Mozambique from Indian conglomerate Videocon Industries. * The ministry of power has sought the federal cabinet's approval to sell a 17 percent stake, or 787 mln shares, in Power Grid Corp of India (PGCIL). * Idea Cellular is working towards launching its up to 30 bln rupees qualified institutional placement. * Oberoi Realty is expected to launch its $30 mln-$40 mln offer for sale soon to meet the 25 pct free-float requirement by October 18. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.90-95 63.24 63.80 63.35 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 16* $45.04 mln# Month-to-date** $974.07 mln Year-to-date** $12.56 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 16 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.8 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 15 $118.36 mln Month-to-date $54.37 mln Year-to-date -$4.71 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 16 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 16 Foreign Banks -2.41 bln Public Sector Banks 0.15 bln Private Sector Banks 6.18 bln Mutual Funds -3.00 bln Others -1.65 bln Primary Dealers 0.74 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1936.62 (2 States) For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Treasury bills 120 Sept. 18 Bonds 150 Sept. 23 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 65 bids for 399.33 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 130 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 434.77 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI unchanged at 3.19 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)