GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets held their breath on Wednesday as investors counted on the Federal Reserve to launch only a modest scaling back of stimulus later in the day, with all assets vulnerable to any hint of hawkishness from the world's most powerful central bank. * The U.S. dollar held near a four-week trough against a basket of major currencies in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors bet that any move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to roll back stimulus will be very modest. * Brent crude oil prices settled at a six-week low on Tuesday as major world powers met to draft a resolution to destroy Syria's cache of chemical weapons, calming investor fears of an imminent U.S. military response. The resumption of some Libyan output also pressured prices. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as investors awaited a decision from the Federal Reserve on a possible reduction of its bond-purchase stimulus and clues on how it might manage short-term interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,804.03 (0.31 pct) * NSE index 5,850.20 (0.17 pct) * Rupee 63.37/38 per dollar (62.83/84) * 10-year bond yield 8.44 pct (8.43 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.35 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.17 pct (9.19 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.30 pct (10.20/10.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will speak at a conference on G20, at 9.30 IST (400 GMT), organised by ICRIER, a Delhi based think tank in collaboration with the World Bank. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank cracked down on offshore foreign exchange trading by Indians through online trading websites, asking banks to report any such remittances to the regulator. KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS * State-owned Bank of India is planning a $237 million Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bond. * Power Grid Corp of India has invited bids from banks to manage its 787 m a share follow-on offer totalling a maximum 81 bln rupees. * GMR Highways has divested 74 percent of its stake in GMR Ulundurpet Expressways for $35 million to India Infrastructure Fund belonging to IDFC. * On the offshore front, a $500 million three-year bullet loan for Indian Oil Corp has been launched into general syndication. * Also, the $370 million five-year loan for Larsen & Toubro has been launched by six banks. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.83-88 63.88 64.00 63.79 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 17* $50.17 mln# Month-to-date** $1.02 bln Year-to-date** $12.61 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 17 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.4 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 16 -$213.46 mln Month-to-date -$159.09 mln Year-to-date -$4.92 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 17 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 17 Foreign Banks 3.13 bln Public Sector Banks 2.53 bln Private Sector Banks 2.50 bln Mutual Funds -2.45 bln Others 2.19 bln Primary Dealers -7.89 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1936.62 (2 States) For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Treasury bills 120 Sept. 18 Bonds 150 Sept. 23 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 63 bids for 398.68 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 80 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI edge lower to 434.62 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.56 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)