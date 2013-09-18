GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian markets held their breath on Wednesday as investors
counted on the Federal Reserve to launch only a modest scaling
back of stimulus later in the day, with all assets vulnerable to
any hint of hawkishness from the world's most powerful central
bank.
* The U.S. dollar held near a four-week trough against a
basket of major currencies in early Asian trade on Wednesday as
investors bet that any move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to roll
back stimulus will be very modest.
* Brent crude oil prices settled at a six-week low on
Tuesday as major world powers met to draft a resolution to
destroy Syria's cache of chemical weapons, calming investor
fears of an imminent U.S. military response. The resumption of
some Libyan output also pressured prices.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as investors
awaited a decision from the Federal Reserve on a possible
reduction of its bond-purchase stimulus and clues on how it
might manage short-term interest rates.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,804.03 (0.31 pct)
* NSE index 5,850.20 (0.17 pct)
* Rupee 63.37/38 per dollar (62.83/84)
* 10-year bond yield 8.44 pct (8.43 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.35 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 9.17 pct (9.19 pct)
* Call money 10.20/10.30 pct (10.20/10.30 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will speak at a
conference on G20, at 9.30 IST (400 GMT), organised by ICRIER, a
Delhi based think tank in collaboration with the World Bank.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's central bank cracked down on offshore foreign
exchange trading by Indians through online trading websites,
asking banks to report any such remittances to the regulator.
KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS
* State-owned Bank of India is planning a $237 million Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 bond.
* Power Grid Corp of India has invited bids from banks to
manage its 787 m a share follow-on offer totalling a maximum 81
bln rupees.
* GMR Highways has divested 74 percent of its stake in GMR
Ulundurpet Expressways for $35 million to India Infrastructure
Fund belonging to IDFC.
* On the offshore front, a $500 million three-year bullet
loan for Indian Oil Corp has been launched into general
syndication.
* Also, the $370 million five-year loan for Larsen & Toubro
has been launched by six banks.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
63.83-88 63.88 64.00 63.79 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept. 17* $50.17 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.02 bln
Year-to-date** $12.61 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 17 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.4 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Sept. 16 -$213.46 mln
Month-to-date -$159.09 mln
Year-to-date -$4.92 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 17 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept. 17
Foreign Banks 3.13 bln
Public Sector Banks 2.53 bln
Private Sector Banks 2.50 bln
Mutual Funds -2.45 bln
Others 2.19 bln
Primary Dealers -7.89 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1199.03
(3 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 210.75
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 211.25
(KERALA)
SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 250.67
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1238.27
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 145.98
(2 States)
SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1936.62
(2 States)
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE
Treasury bills 120 Sept. 18
Bonds 150 Sept. 23
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 63 bids for 398.68 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 80
million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI edge lower to 434.62
billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.56 trillion
rupees.
