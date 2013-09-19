US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and currencies rallied broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve stunned markets and decided not to taper its asset-buying programme, sending U.S. bond yields and the dollar into a tailspin. * The dollar languished at a seven-month low against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday after the Federal Reserve wrong footed many investors who had positioned for a scaling back in its massive stimulus programme. * Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Wednesday, surging late in the session after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would leave its monetary stimulus programme unchanged, a policy largely seen as supporting commodity prices. * U.S. Treasuries yields dropped on Wednesday to their lowest in over a month after the Federal Reserve said it would maintain its bond purchases at $85 billion a month, surprising investors who had expected it would reduce the size of its buying program. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,962.16 (0.8 pct) * NSE index 5,899.45 (0.84 pct) * Rupee 63.38/39 per dollar (63.37/38) * 10-year bond yield 8.37 pct (8.44 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.30 pct (8.35 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.12 pct (9.17 pct) * Call money 10.25/10.30 pct (10.20/10.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh will speak at a business conference about the government's recent changes to land acquisition laws. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India introduced new tax rules on Wednesday aimed at reducing litigation with multinational firms over cross-border transactions the government considers tax avoidance schemes. * India's finance ministry on Wednesday ordered small-bore austerity measures including a ban on holding meetings at five star hotels and creation of new posts in federal departments, at a time when government revenue growth has slowed down. * India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, will stop futures trading in precious, base metals and energy futures on Saturdays with immediate effect, in line with global practices, a move that could hurt already sagging volumes at the Multi Commodity Exchange. KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS * National Housing Bank has invited bids to raise up to 7.5 bln rupees through a private placement of bonds, Reuters reported. * Yes Bank has closed a $255 million equivalent dual-tranche refinancing, the lender said. * The $90 million 8.5-year loan for ONGC-Mangalore Petrochemicals will be wrapped up between State Bank of India and UCO Bank. * On the onshore front, Sadbhav Engineering and Sadbhav Infrastructure via SPV Bhilwara-Rajsamand Tollway have raised a 2.764 billion rupees 18-year loan. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.10-20 63.95 64.35 62.00 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 18* $91.50 mln# Month-to-date** $1.08 bln Year-to-date** $12.66 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 18 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.4 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 17 -$84.88 mln Month-to-date -$243.97 mln Year-to-date -$5.01 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 18 Foreign Banks 0.41 bln Public Sector Banks 2.18 bln Private Sector Banks -2.86 bln Mutual Funds -1.03 bln Others 0.36 bln Primary Dealers 0.94 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Sep 20 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Sep 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 706.91 (3 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 19 175802.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 20 50000.00 SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) SDL 05.90%, 2013 Redemption Sep 21 1953.79 (PUNJAB) 8.13% 2022 Interest Sep 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Sep 21 15008.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Sep 21 634.11 For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Sept. 23 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 399.23 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 1.07 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI edges lower to 434.57 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.62 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.