GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and currencies rallied broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve stunned markets and decided not to taper its asset-buying programme, sending U.S. bond yields and the dollar into a tailspin. * The dollar languished at a seven-month low against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday after the Federal Reserve wrong footed many investors who had positioned for a scaling back in its massive stimulus programme. * Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Wednesday, surging late in the session after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would leave its monetary stimulus programme unchanged, a policy largely seen as supporting commodity prices. * U.S. Treasuries yields dropped on Wednesday to their lowest in over a month after the Federal Reserve said it would maintain its bond purchases at $85 billion a month, surprising investors who had expected it would reduce the size of its buying program. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,962.16 (0.8 pct) * NSE index 5,899.45 (0.84 pct) * Rupee 63.38/39 per dollar (63.37/38) * 10-year bond yield 8.37 pct (8.44 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.30 pct (8.35 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.12 pct (9.17 pct) * Call money 10.25/10.30 pct (10.20/10.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh will speak at a business conference about the government's recent changes to land acquisition laws. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India introduced new tax rules on Wednesday aimed at reducing litigation with multinational firms over cross-border transactions the government considers tax avoidance schemes. * India's finance ministry on Wednesday ordered small-bore austerity measures including a ban on holding meetings at five star hotels and creation of new posts in federal departments, at a time when government revenue growth has slowed down. * India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, will stop futures trading in precious, base metals and energy futures on Saturdays with immediate effect, in line with global practices, a move that could hurt already sagging volumes at the Multi Commodity Exchange. KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS * National Housing Bank has invited bids to raise up to 7.5 bln rupees through a private placement of bonds, Reuters reported. * Yes Bank has closed a $255 million equivalent dual-tranche refinancing, the lender said. * The $90 million 8.5-year loan for ONGC-Mangalore Petrochemicals will be wrapped up between State Bank of India and UCO Bank. * On the onshore front, Sadbhav Engineering and Sadbhav Infrastructure via SPV Bhilwara-Rajsamand Tollway have raised a 2.764 billion rupees 18-year loan. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.10-20 63.95 64.35 62.00 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 18* $91.50 mln# Month-to-date** $1.08 bln Year-to-date** $12.66 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 18 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.4 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 17 -$84.88 mln Month-to-date -$243.97 mln Year-to-date -$5.01 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 18 Foreign Banks 0.41 bln Public Sector Banks 2.18 bln Private Sector Banks -2.86 bln Mutual Funds -1.03 bln Others 0.36 bln Primary Dealers 0.94 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Sep 20 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Sep 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 706.91 (3 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 19 175802.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 20 50000.00 SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) SDL 05.90%, 2013 Redemption Sep 21 1953.79 (PUNJAB) 8.13% 2022 Interest Sep 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Sep 21 15008.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Sep 21 634.11 For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Sept. 23 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 399.23 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 1.07 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI edges lower to 434.57 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.62 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)