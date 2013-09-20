GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares paused on Friday as investors sat back to ponder the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook, a day after the world's most powerful central bank triggered a global rally in riskier asset markets with an unexpected decision to maintain its stimulus programme. * The dollar drifted off a seven-month low against a basket of major currencies on Friday as investors unwound some of the bearish trades put on in reaction to the Federal Reserve's shock decision to maintain its massive bond-buying stimulus. * Oil fell sharply on Thursday after a bout of buying to cover short positions ended and traders refocused on increased Libyan production and dwindling geopolitical concerns about Iran. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday from one-month lows as investors questioned when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin paring its bond purchases, a day after the U.S. central bank shocked markets by keeping its $85 billion a month bond buying programme unchanged. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,646.64 (3.43 pct) * NSE index 6,115.55 (3.66 pct) * Rupee 61.77/78 per dollar (63.38/39) * 10-year bond yield 8.19 pct (8.37 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.07 pct (8.30 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.77 pct (9.12 pct) * Call money 10.05/10.15 pct (10.25/10.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI rate decision at 0530 GMT and foreign reserves. * India has called a meeting of top officials from finance and trade ministries to break a two-month impasse on gold import that has crimped supply and pushed prices up in the world's biggest bullion buyer, at 0900 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to press ahead with its asset-buying gives India's battered rupee a reprieve and creates space at a policy review on Friday for its central bank to scale back some of the measures put in place to support the currency. * India's Tata Group and Singapore Airlines plan to form a full-service airline based in New Delhi, adding a deep-pocketed player to a fast-growing but competitive Indian aviation sector where most operators lose money. KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS * LIC Housing Finance priced a three-year bond at 10.18 percent. The bond sale raked in 10 bln rupees, bankers said. * International Finance Corp is looking at offering its first rupee bonds. * Videocon Industries has arranged a $500 mln standby letter of credit facility with bookrunner SBI Caps. * Bharat Oman Refineries, a unit of Bharat Petroleum Corp, has raised a 20 bln rupees two tranche loan that saw participation from 13 banks. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.65-69 62.22 62.73 62.30 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 19* $573.4 mln# Month-to-date** $1.16 bln Year-to-date** $12.75 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 19 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.8 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 18 -$49.41 mln Month-to-date -$293.38 mln Year-to-date -$5.06 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 19 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 19 Foreign Banks 30.92 bln Public Sector Banks -10.44 bln Private Sector Banks -15.16 bln Mutual Funds -14.93 bln Others 1.90 bln Primary Dealers 7.72 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Sep 20 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Sep 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 706.91 (3 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 19 175802.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 20 50000.00 SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) SDL 05.90%, 2013 Redemption Sep 21 1953.79 (PUNJAB) 8.13% 2022 Interest Sep 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Sep 21 15008.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Sep 21 634.11 For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Sept. 23 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 400.36 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 320 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 434.57 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)