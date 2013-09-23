GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Most Asian markets crept higher on Monday after a closely-watched measure of Chinese manufacturing hit its highest in six months and showed a promising pick up in export orders, another sign of stabilisation in the world's second biggest economy. * The dollar held off a seven-month trough in Asia on Monday, having found a bit of support after a top Federal Reserve official suggested there is a chance the central bank may scale back stimulus next month. * Brent crude oil rose on Friday and front-month U.S. crude fell heading into expiry as traders took profits on the spread between the two contracts. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as investors adjusted to the idea that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to tighten monetary policy until the economy looked more robust. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,263.71 (-1.85 pct) * NSE index 6,012.10 (-1.69 pct) * Rupee 62.23/24 per dollar (61.77/78) * 10-year bond yield 8.58 pct (8.19 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.07 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.81 pct (8.77 pct) * Call money 9.20/9.25 pct (10.05/10.15 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * The Indian government will unveil its market borrowing programme via dated securities for the period between October and March at about 0930 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan may raise policy rates again after shocking markets by increasing them in only his first meeting, signalling he is willing to risk prolonging what is already the lowest economic growth in years in order to quash persistent inflation. KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS * State-owned lender Indian Overseas Bank will raise up to 21 billion Indian rupees ($336.89 million) through share sale to shore up its Tier I capital, the bank said in a statement to the stock exchanges. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.25-35 62.74 63.40 62.85 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 20* $151.80 mln# Month-to-date** $1.74 bln Year-to-date** $13.32 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 20 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.3 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Sept. 19 $133.84 mln Month-to-date -$159.54 mln Year-to-date -$4.92 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 20 Foreign Banks 22.19 bln Public Sector Banks 13.09 bln Private Sector Banks -1.63 bln Mutual Funds -30.85 bln Others 7.34 bln Primary Dealers -10.14 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Sep 23 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 23 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 23 440.48 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sep 23 91.83 (3 States) 8.20% 2025 Interest Sep 24 36900.00 For a detailed table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Sept. 23 Tbills 120 Sept. 25 State loans 92.35 Sept. 24 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 63 bids for a total 390.26 billion rupees at its two three-day repo auctions. It also accepted all three bids for 340 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI inches lower to 433.07 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI down to 3.20 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)